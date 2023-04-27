Due to rising construction costs, the committee in charge of helping build the new multipurpose building that will house Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center (KORLCC), Museum, the Turtle Island Theatre Company, and Kahnawà:ke Tourism announced it would scale back size in order to optimize resources needed.
The building, which is slated to begin construction of this fall, was originally supposed to cost around $68.5 million.
The space available will be reduced by 25 percent.
“When we took the numbers to Council in February, they asked us to scale back the costs,” said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Jessica Lazare, who also sits on the building committee. “So, we did. The process for that was long and enduring, because we were trying to see how we could remove some of that extra space.”
Now, with one-quarter of the floorspace being removed, the project will only cost about $55.7 million, making it a less costly and more efficient, the project’s building committee announced earlier this week.
“We wanted to shave off a little bit of room while still making sure we had enough classroom space for the KORLCC, enough office space for the employees and enough for the community groups who will be in the building,” Lazare said.
The committee said ‘the new concept has reduced square footage and the reorganization of various areas (that are still being finalized) in order to bring costs down while still having a state-of-the-art building.’
Because of the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, labour and material costs have skyrocketed while supply shortages continue to intensify, the committee said, while the original cost estimate per square foot has nearly doubled since 2018, the building’s project manager added.
"Estimators, contractors, sub-trades, and suppliers have no control over the cost and materials in these market conditions," Louie John Diabo said. "Add to that, over the past year, there have been labour shortages due to varying circumstances resulting from the pandemic."
Recently, the company in charge of fundraising for the project’s capital campaign announced it had made it halfway to the fundraising goal of $16 million to begin construction.
KORLCC executive director Lisa Phillips, who sits on the building committee, said the committee is still confident in the project’s success.
"Together, the partners collaborating on this project are confident in the project and capital campaign," Phillips said. "We have so far successfully secured a majority of the funds from external funding sources and are in the process of acquiring the remaining funding components. We encourage community members to stay tuned for more updates on the project and opportunities to contribute to the fundraising effort."
Lazare agreed, saying she was “fully” confident the building will still be paid for by the time construction begins.
“Oh, 110 percent. We are very confident it’ll be fully funded, from a number of different sources. We have quite a few in the hopper right now,” she said.