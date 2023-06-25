Kelso Conservation Area witnessed a remarkable evening as Conservation Halton Foundation's fifth annual gala, Omnia, celebrated a triumphant success, raising more than $280,000. The sold-out event, attended by nearly 300 guests, aimed to support projects and initiatives that enhance accessibility to nature.
Argo Development Corp and Mattamy Homes presented the evening with a delightful cocktail reception followed by a sumptuous seated dinner. The event's keynote speaker, Maayan Ziv, Founder and CEO of AccessNow, captivated the audience with her remarkable activism and achievements, earning her widespread acclaim.
Guests at the gala were treated to live music and engaging lawn games, adding to the festive ambiance. The evening also featured a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and a retail hut where all proceeds from the sale of parks-branded merchandise were counted towards the fundraising target.
Hassaan Basit, President and CEO of Conservation Halton, thanked the sponsors, donors, and guests for contributing to the successful and memorable evening. He emphasized Conservation Halton's commitment to creating inclusive and accessible spaces and experiences, recognizing nature's essential role in promoting health and well-being.
With the support of 31 sponsors, the gala garnered significant awareness and funds for projects and programming initiatives that enhance accessibility in Conservation Halton's parks.
Distinguished attendees included board members, mayors, local councillors, community and corporate partners, donors, and other ardent supporters of Conservation Halton and the Conservation Halton Foundation. The annual Omnia Gala serves as the organization's flagship fundraising event, spotlighting Conservation Halton's parks and its conservation, outdoor recreation, and education priorities with a unique theme each year.
The Conservation Halton Foundation's Omnia Gala continues to be a resounding success, bringing together a dedicated community of supporters to advance the noble cause of nature accessibility. The funds raised during this extraordinary evening will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on Conservation Halton's conservation efforts, making nature more accessible to all.
"Our event was an opportunity to talk about – and tackle – barriers to accessing nature in our watershed," said Executive Director of the Conservation Halton Foundation, Garner Beckett. "Nature isn't always inherently accessible, but with the support of our sponsors, donors and partners, we can continue to alleviate barriers in our parks so that more of our community members can access and enjoy these important greenspaces."