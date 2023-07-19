In an effort to curb violations of municipal development permits, Crowsnet Pass council has amended the fee, rates and charges bylaw to increase the penalty given to properties contravening their permits.
The decision was made during council’s June 20 meeting.
Bylaw 1152 assigns penalties to property owners who develop without a permit, or build contrary to what their development permit allows. The municipality often discovers contraventions only when landowners submit applications like encroachment agreements to rectify the construction of buildings too close to the property line, so the fine will encourage owners to adhere to their permit allocations.
Initially, the penalty was double the amount of a development permit fee, which ranges between $100 and $450.
Considering developments cost tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, a maximum penalty of $900 did not strike council as much of a deterrent. Instead, council decided to set the penalty to five times the development permit fee.
While understanding the need to ensure property developments follow their permits, Coun. Dave Filipuzzi voiced concern that hiking the fine to quintuple the permitting fee was a little harsh.
“I guess my concern is we’re raising our penalties on everything,” Filipuzzi said. “We’re not going to become a very friendly community. I don’t know, I don’t mind raising them, and I don’t mind having penalties — but five times?”
Increasing the penalty was justified, replied Coun. Dean Ward, because it targeted only those who were ignoring permitting laws.
“This has no bearing on whether we’re business-friendly or not, because if you’re coming in here to build and you're going to follow the rules, this will never affect you,” Ward said. “This will only affect the people who build without a permit, or those who get their permit, put in their plan, and then build something different.”
The next Crowsnest council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. in council chambers.