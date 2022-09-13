The Women’s Rural Resource Centre of Strathroy & Area plans to knock two buildings down to build a single new four-storey centre on Beech Street near Metcalfe Street West and McKellar Street.
The description during a zoning hearing at Strathroy-Caradoc council’s Sept. 6 meeting included nine bedrooms to shelter women and their families, plus office space for outreach work.
The focus of the Centre is to provide residential and non-residential support to women and their children who are impacted by abuse.
Also part of the design is a rear patio and play area, and a 19-space parking lot.
Executive director Corey Allison told council that the Centre has been in the community for 30 years. She added it serves 250 families per year.
“The need has been so great that we unfortunately need a better equipped and larger building,” said Allison, adding homelessness has changed a lot of the work they are doing.