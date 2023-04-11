Based on a projected increase in population in Cavan Monaghan Township by 2051, the township will need a new water treatment plant, a new water storage tank and an expanded wastewater treatment plant, consultants told councillors at a recent township council meeting.
But before that date, the township will need to upgrade these services, with completion by between 2027 to 2029, according to the update from R.V. Anderson Associates of Toronto on the township’s master servicing study.
While no cost estimates were presented, township staff said most expenses will be covered by development charges.
The consultant’s report noted the township should begin planning as soon as possible because investigations, environmental assessments, designs and construction could take up to six years.
The township is expected to grow from its current population of 10,300 people to 17,600 by 2051, mostly due to residential, commercial and employment development projects just north of Millbrook, as well as an intensification of built-up areas in the village.
Combined growth is expected to produce 1,626 new units.
Currently, Millbrook has a population of 2,558. Its current wastewater treatment plant is operating at 50 per cent capacity, its water treatment plant is at 35 per cent and its water storage tank at 56 per cent storage volume, the consultant’s report states.
But with the needs for these services of the development projects, the consultants estimate the existing wastewater treatment plant would be operating at 106 per cent capacity, the water treatment plant at 115 per cent and the water storage tank at 153 per cent.
“As the servicing usage is greater than 100 per cent and above the capacity of existing facilities, necessary upgrades would be required to service the short-term development,” said Matthew Grekula, project engineer with R.V. Anderson.
“Additional system upgrades would be more complex in nature … leading into long term growth to the year 2051.”
The earliest suggested completion date for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant is 2029, for the water treatment plant 2028 and for the water storage tank 2027, he said.
Starting now would give the township a buffer between when the facilities are ready and when development will affect current facilities, said Rica Law, team leader with R.V. Anderson.
“The idea is if we can plan ahead then the township would be well positioned to allow for these new developments to come and not become a bottleneck,” she said.
Grekula said the presentation is for information only at this time and there will be further steps such as public information meetings, draft environmental assessment reports, a final master servicing study, and decisions made by council.
A study of Baxter Creek’s capacity for fluid intake from treatment plants is in progress, he said.
Mayor Matthew Graham asked if the facilities will be necessary if growth ends up not reaching the township’s 15 per cent intensification target.
There are unique constraints to the intensification of Millbrook village, he said, including heritage building designations and flood zones, so the capacity figures may not be as dire or urgent.
Public works director Wayne Hancock replied the situation is “ongoing.”
“When we look forward into the crystal ball, we’re not sure where the growth numbers are going to be. We don’t know,” Hancock said.
“We’re not sure how many units are going to come on at which point in time so each one of these become a little bit more unpredictable, but we can make the allowances. We can refine that as we go along.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.