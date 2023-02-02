A recent trend in asks for funds from local municipalities has had a focus on recreation, couched in its role to boost the attraction and retention of medical professionals.
According to a Rural Health Professions Action Plan (RhPAP) study, recreation is a factor for health professionals, but not a priority.
“A welcoming community was the number one answer out of seven, with 84 per cent of respondents agreeing,” said Kate Potter, South Peace Professionals Attraction and Retention Committee (SPPARC) chair.
“I believe that a welcoming community includes having some recreational opportunities including organized sports.”
A supportive health-care team, proximity to family, and a more comprehensive scope of practice were the other factors top ranked in the survey.
City of Grande Prairie council recently had two recreation groups say their clubs are helping with the retention of medical staff in the area.
Swan City FC and Grande Prairie Cricket Association (GPCA) noted how their organizations help medical professionals find a place to settle in the South Peace.
“One of the biggest challenges is keeping people here in Grande Prairie, and if they have more options to be more engaged and be more active, they (would) probably prefer to stay,” said Waqar Khan, GPCA vice president.
City coun. Kevin O’Toole said he believes that sports like cricket help keep medical labs staffed in the area.
“My job is partially to recruit physicians to join our practice,” said Peace Country Medical Consultants Inc.’s Kristien Mizzau told city council in January that new recreational facilities could help attract professionals.
Still, medical professionals ranked recreation fifth out of seven options for the role it plays in rural communities as well as other aspects that attracted them there.
Potter said SPPARC offers a fall tours to potential medical professionals and ensures contact continues afterward with those who are considering relocating here.
Retention and attraction efforts can include gifting physicians a welcoming package of local products, having elected officials meet with them to better connect with the community, as well as helping them get acquainted with the business community and service groups, said Potter.
Retention is also a priority, so when a physician chooses the area to reside, SPPARC wants to ensure they feel welcome.
“The reality is, if you have a physician or healthcare professional already practicing in your community, the key is keeping them there,” said Potter.
RhPAP says in its findings that physician attraction efforts are being successful. Still, retention is difficult because if financial incentives bring a professional to an area, better financial incentives elsewhere may draw them away.
A suggestion from a rural nurse in the survey states “money doesn’t retain, lifestyle does.”
Some committees have created customized gifts for physicians' families that include items that reflect the family’s interest such as ski passes or restaurant gift certificates.
Potter said a welcoming community should include connecting the family with schools, clubs, sports and other services.
She said there is an effort to maintain contact with physicians after they settle in, with suggestions or reminders of local amenities.
“They (physicians) spend a lot of time at work, but we also sometimes see that they'll go out of our region for things like recreation or vacation or holidays, and so just helping them to see what even our region can offer. There's so much here and so many hidden gems that we want to highlight those,” said Potter.
She noted that ideas are being shared between rural retention and attraction groups in the province.
“There is a little bit of competitiveness, of course, because, at the end of the day we're all looking for healthcare professionals but there is a willingness to share,” she said.
As physician roles fill up in some areas, areas without then start to see new doctors, provincially and locally.
Potter said residents don't see municipal boundaries and doctors operating in any of them benefit the region as a whole.
Though financial incentives are part of an attraction package, most respondents in the study rated that as a low priority, according to RhPAP.
SPPARC plans to launch activities in local high schools to spark an interest in the medical field early.
On Jan. 26, the province announced $1 million for research into setting up Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) and the University of Lethbridge as medical training facilities.
The announcement was a welcomed one for Potter.
“We are very hopeful that this will be not only a great opportunity for NWP, but also for our whole region just to be able to grow the number of trainees right here,” she said.
“Students who attended NWP often come from our region and then stay in this region after they're trained.”
In the RhPAP study, one rural physician noted, “to get more rural doctors, we need to accept more medical students from rural areas.”
The city will join SPPARC as a non-voting member at the next meeting in April.
“The reality is that what happens in either place affects the other and so if we can work together, that is a better benefit for our region than if we're trying to work individually,” said Potter.