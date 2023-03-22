In one week, the medical team at Niverville Open Health will see the addition of Dr. Elise Labossiere, making her one of 13 physicians to currently practice from the clinic.
Dr. Labossiere’s Niverville practice will offer part-time family medicine services for all ages—in both French and English.
She will be accepting new patients who don’t currently have a registered medical provider in Niverville or the surrounding area. Residents of the area wishing to transfer from a Winnipeg medical provider will be accepted.
People interested in registering as a patient of Dr. Labossiere are encouraged to use a designated email address (register@openhealthniv.com) to keep the clinic’s phone lines open and available for others.
The clinic asks that registrants provide the names of the applicable household family members being registered, a phone number, and a physical address in the body of the email. No medical information is required at this point.
Upon receipt of the registration email, Open Health staff will schedule the first meet-and-greet appointment, which will help ensure that the relationship is mutually agreeable to both patient and provider.