Charlotte Shemko turned nine years old on Nov. 23 and, for the seventh year, used the occasion to collect toys and money for the Medicine Hat News Santa Claus Fund.
“We did a toy drive for the Santa Claus Fund and we raised $3,480 worth of toys for kids out there that don’t have any toys,” said Charlotte. “We hop in a car and drive around Medicine Hat picking up toys from my mom’s friends and my friends and then we bring them to the Santa Claus Fund. Since last year it was COVID, we couldn’t have a birthday party so this year we had around 30 kids that brought toys for the Santa Claus Fund, and we had $1,000 to spend.”
Mom Amanda Poll added, “It all started because her birthday is so close to Christmas and we have more than enough. We were in Disneyland recently and she (Charlotte) wanted to put things on her Christmas list that Santa could bring her so she could give them to her friends. She’s always been about sharing.”
During COVID, the family started doing toy drives since Charlotte couldn’t have a birthday party. This year she could have a party but decided to do a toy drive as well, which began at the beginning of November. Additionally, family and friends not living in Medicine Hat donated money, which is where the additional $1,000 came from so they could shop for more toys.
The owner of Sugar Daddy Cheesecakes in downtown Medicine Hat wanted to support Charlotte’s toy drive so not only gave a free gift card to everyone who donated, but also let them spin a wheel for a chance to win a free cheesecake.
For her birthday party Charlotte invited all the kids in her class, about 30, and they descended on the Big Marble Go Centre to play Nerf wars, among other activities. Charlotte keeps those gifts that are given to her personally from her parents and other family members.
“My mom and dad give me presents for my birthday and Christmas but all the toys we get from people and the money we get from friends we give to the Santa Claus Fund.”
Charlotte is in Grade 4 French immersion at Ecole Connaught. Her favourite subject is usually gym, “but sometimes it can be math if I’m into it. And art.” She is busy outside school at piano, voice, swimming, lots of Lego building, soccer and cross-fit.
“Can I say how proud I am of you,” mom Amanda said to Charlotte at the close of the interview. “You are 100% a child that wants to give, help and make a difference.”