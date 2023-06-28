ST. MARY’S – Council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s has asked staff to “get cracking” on housing and greenhouse gas reduction priorities outlined in recent recommendations of its land development committee.
Deputy Warden James Fuller, a member of the committee, told the June 21 committee of the whole meeting that, “We should really start taking an immediate look at [it],” new housing and greenhouse gas reduction projects on municipal land.
“Childcare and skilled labour are great but, if we need more skilled labour, then they need some place to live,” he said. “[As for] greenhouse gas reduction, that’s something akin to a solar farm or windmill, or some sort of alternative energy project.”
He added: “On some of the stuff, I think, only preliminary work’s been done... So, I think we really ought to encourage staff to get cracking to the best of their abilities on the... feasibility of housing and the alternative energy projects.”
Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan noted that the land development committee outlined several recommendations related to housing.
“One is directly related to ... the feasibility of a specific project housing project,” she said. “The other three are looking at utility capacity and infrastructure readiness for housing. So, they all intermingle and it’s hard to pick which one comes first. You kind of have to work on them all together.”
Said Fuller: “I know I hate saying ‘consultants,’ but I think [it] would be a public benefit... [to have a] project manager consultant to look into this and start using our municipal properties wisely... The fact is there’s a lot of push money for federal and provincial new housing and we can’t let that train go by.”
In a presentation to the May 17 committee of the whole meeting, Nancy O’Regan, co-chair of the Guysborough County Housing Network, warned that a persistent lack of available accommodations in St. Mary’s could soon cause a critical scarcity of healthcare workers in the area. “An issue across this county is a shortage of rentals for [them],” she said. “In St. Mary’s, there are a large number of older houses containing older people [who are unable to] release their housing stock for younger folks” moving into the district.
Council approved the motion to accept the land committee’s recommendations, amended to include housing and greenhouse gas reduction projects as priorities.