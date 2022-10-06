The second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation took place on Friday.
Grande Prairie’s Muskoseepi Park was filled with orange shirts as the park hosted ceremonies, performances and a few speakers.
The day started with a pancake breakfast at the Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre.
Grant Berg, local artist and city councillor, also unveiled his new sculpture, Hole in the Sky, at the Blossoming Graden of Hope in Maskwôtêh Park.
Berg said he began thinking about the many children lost and forgotten due to the residential school system when he started working on the sculpture.
“They’re lost souls, and how do we send them home?”
“The idea of this sculpture is to show them the way back home.
“Indigenous peoples of the prairies believe that we come from the stars, and when you die, you go back to the stars.
“Specifically, it's the Pleiades constellation known as the Little Dipper, but to these people, they called it the hole in the sky, and they could point to it, and that's where home is.”
The sculpture recreates the constellation in stainless steel and can act as a portal, explained Berg.
“The other theory is that you can actually walk up to the sculpture and speak to the people on the other side, and they'll hear you.”
While the sculpture was being erected across Bear Creek in Muskoseepi Park, Elder Loretta Parenteau-English shared her story of being in residential schools.
She shared her experiences with a crowd of people wearing orange shirts.
“The lady that had (an) orange shirt when she was just a little girl (and) went into the residential school, and they took her clothes and wouldn't give back her orange shirt.
“That is exactly what they (residential schools) did; they took everything that you that you had on yourself.”
She said she feels sick talking about residential schools, as she is filled with memories from her time there.
“I didn't want my children to feel that hurt; even when I was going to the hearings, I didn't want my children to be with me to feel that pain.
“I didn't want to transfer to them.”
She urged the parents to protect their children.
Parenteau-English said both her parents were in residential schools.
Over the years, she said she was able to go to therapy and get the help she needed.
“My childhood was taken; I never felt like a child.”
“The impact of the residential school had taken a toll on me, but I'm not going to let it overcome me.
“I'm going to keep going.”
Gary Moostoos, an elder and residential school survivor, also spoke at the event.
“I am a recovering Catholic; I say that because still today, I am in pain for what I have witnessed, what I have heard, what I have seen in my lifetime.”
Moostoos says he’s dedicated his life to helping others; first through his work with Catholic Social Services. He went on to work with people in the inner city of Edmonton, afterward with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission across Canada.
His time working directly with survivors gave him insight into the damages done to indigenous people. Moostoos saw children with mental health difficulties they carried with them to adulthood.
The day went ended with a five-kilometre walk/run event hosted by the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre.
The province announced on Friday (Sept. 30) that the Manitou Asinîy, also known as the Manitou Stone, will return to its historic location.
The artifact is currently housed at the Royal Alberta Museum.
“Alberta’s government is committed to being one of the financial partners and will be providing seed funding to support this project,” said the province.
“We look forward to future conversations regarding the safe return of the Stone to its rightful home.”
The Manitou Stone is a 145 kg iron meteorite which was previously located in the Iron Creek area near Hardisty.
"The Manitou Stone is considered a sacred living being by many Indigenous communities and understood to belong to all Indigenous Peoples," said the province.