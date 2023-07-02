The Halton Police have reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to road safety, employing a comprehensive approach encompassing prevention, education, and enforcement initiatives. In recent incidents on June 20 and June 21, 2023, the police force demonstrated its dedication to combat impaired driving.
Responding to a citizen's complaint near the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Steeles Avenue in Halton Hills, Halton Police officers swiftly launched an investigation. Subsequently, Sandeep Chopra, a 30-year-old resident of Brampton, was apprehended and charged with operation while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80mgs within two hours.
A day later, on June 21, the police were dispatched to a collision site near Valleyridge Drive and Scotscraig Crescent in Oakville. Following a thorough investigation, 20-year-old Kieran O'Connell, a resident of Oakville, was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration surpassing 80mgs within two hours.
In light of these incidents, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspected impaired drivers by immediately dialling 9-1-1. It is essential to note that the Service's Twitter and Facebook accounts are not continuously monitored and, thus, should not be utilized for this purpose.
The police have shared key indicators that may suggest the presence of an impaired driver on the road. These include driving unreasonably fast or slow, erratic lane changes, tailgating, making wide turns, overtaking without adequate clearance, disregarding traffic signals, and stopping well before or after stop signs and traffic lights. Other signs to watch out for include driving without headlights, failing to dim high beams, leaving turn signals on, and driving with open windows in inclement weather conditions.