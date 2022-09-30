The slate of all-candidate forums and campaign opportunities in the 2022 Nelson municipal election is rounding out with the chamber of commerce now weighing in.
Long-time political pundits Bob Hall (chamber director) and Darren Davidson (business recovery advisor and communications consultant) will step to the mic and moderate the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce’s all-candidate forum at the Prestige Lakeside Resort, Wednesday, Oct. 12 (7-9 p.m.).
The chamber noted that there will be an even split in time for questioning between five mayoral candidates and the 10 people running for councillor.
Some questions will be generated from within the chamber membership.
“This will be a business/economy-focused forum, with some social and environmental, as to how the issues may impact business and the community,” noted the latest chamber newsletter.
People can pose questions to the candidates prior to the event at info@disoversnelson.com.
One day after the forum a “Candi-dating” event will be held at Torchlight Brewing (125 Hall Street, 6:30 p.m.) on Oct. 13, featuring no speeches, no public question period and a non-partisan bent, despite the event being hosted by the Nelson-Creston B.C. Green Party.
People are allowed to bring questions and ask them as the mayoral and councillor candidates circulate to different tables for 10-minute stops. A handout will be available with suggested topics.
The event will be the last before the main event on Saturday, Oct. 15 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) at the Prestige Lakeside Resort when the municipal, school and regional district general election will be held.
On the docket
The first public venue for the candidates will be the forum on climate and the environment — hosted by the Nelson Chapter of the Council of Canadians, West Kootenay Climate Hub and Nelson Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health — on Oct. 5 (7 p.m.) at the Nelson United Church.
The forum will feature questions decided in advance by the three organizations, giving people a different look on the candidates, noted Keith Wiley, from the Council of Canadians, last week.
“Selecting the representatives to advance Nelson’s climate plan, ‘Nelson Next,’ is crucial to our community’s response to the environmental crises,” he said.
The forum will be the best venue to get a first-hand view of the candidates and their beliefs, added Dave Gregory from the West Kootenay Climate Hub.
“We want to hear from the candidates that they are ready to make real progress on reducing emissions in our community,” he said. “It’s our responsibility to our families and to the world.”
Six days later a general candidate’s forum — Oct. 11, Wildflower School (Central School) gym at 7 p.m. — sponsored by the Canadian Federation of University Women will take place.
This gathering will also include the school board candidates in addition to the councillor and mayoral candidates.