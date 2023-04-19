MULGRAVE — Craig Edward Ryan and Craig Evan Ryan successfully applied for a release order variation in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 13.
The Ryans, who face charges of Aggravated Assault; Assault Causing Bodily Harm; Assault (two counts); and Break and Enter and Commit and Mischief (three counts), requested the changes based on their employment in the lobster fishery.
The charges stem from a home invasion in the Town of Mulgrave on Oct. 1, 2022, where police said a group of men forced their way into a home on Tower Road and assaulted four people, two of whom were sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Under the updated conditions, Craig Edward Ryan may now reside in Mulgrave until July 7, 2023, after which time he must return to his residence in Liscomb. He may also, only in the presence of his surety, go to and enter Tower Road, Mulgrave.
Craig Evan Ryan may also, only in the presence of his surety, go to and enter Tower Road, Mulgrave.
Both accused are scheduled for a pre-trial conference on May 17 in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.