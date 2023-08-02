OTTAWA - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has presented its final report and the Nipissing-Timiskaming riding will expand northward to include Englehart, Earlton and Elk Lake.
The change will come into effect with the next federal election which will be on or before October 20, 2025.
Currently those municipalities are represented federally by Timmins-James Bay NDP MP Charlie Angus.
"(The expansion) will be a little bit more work and it will mean a little more travel," said Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota in a telephone interview.
"The riding goes from 13,000 square kilometres to now around 15,000 square kilometres."
However, he said he is "looking forward to it."
With the new communities being introduced into the Nipissing-Timiskaming riding, Rota said people get concerned anytime there is change.
"It just comes down to who's your representative and how well they are representing you, and it's important for them to keep that in mind, to let the MP, regardless of who it is, know what their concerns are and how they can be resolved."
He added that it has always been important to him to have an open door and an open line so that people "can call up and find out what's going on."
Rota, who is also the Speaker of the House of Commons, commented that, with a minority government, the next election could be called at any time.
COOPERATION
"The question is how long will the Liberals and the NDP continue to work together. They seem to be doing very well together. I'm very impressed with the cooperation between the two parties. It's something people want to see in Ottawa. They want to see people working together and not always at each other's throats."
Rota outlined that the Nipissing riding was expanded in 2001 to include the Tri-Town area and the first election for that riding took place in 2004. Then in 2011 the riding was expanded again to include all of the Nipissing First Nation area which had formerly been divided.
The latest boundary changes means "this is the riding for the next ten years and then (the Commission) will have to assess it,” said Rota.
“Hopefully we can have some population growth and maybe they might make it a little smaller. You never know."
He noted that Nipissing-Timiskaming is drawing in immigration, and also that "we're seeing a certain amount of people starting to come back as well, people who realize maybe the big city isn't all it's chalked up to be. It's nice to come back to our roots."
He said "COVID, for all its faults, did expose us to new ways of doing business." Technology allowed people to have the ability to work remotely "so that you can have beautiful spaces and still do the work."
The Commission's calculations must take into consideration more than just population data when deciding boundaries, Rota commented. Geographic relationships between communities are also important, he said.
"Sometimes you have communities that work very well together and they should be in the same riding whether it means adding on or cutting off and allowing them to go with the others. You have to make sure that ability to work together continues."