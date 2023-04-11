Hoses have been strewn across the yard at the Kerwood sewage treatment plant as the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) works to get the pumps working properly.
“If you’ve been driving by, you’ve probably seen hoses out across the yard. That is to maintain the level of the pump station while we work out these issues with the pump. Unfortunately we got a brand new pump and we were all excited, and we thought finally we had it figured out. And it turned out to be a lemon of a pump. It lasted about three days and it failed,” said OCWA’s Sam Smith, Senior Operations Manager for the Southwest Region, at the Mar. 20 council meeting.
The failed pump is under warranty and will be replaced, said Smith. Once it is figured out if the new pump is the one they want, a second will be ordered to run both treatment trains and dose the biological treatment properly.
The capacity at the facility that Smith said was too small to be called a sewage plant is no the issue. He said it was now at about 50-60 percent capacity after a bump from extra rainfall the last few season.
The problem is what is going down the drain, and the ability to handle things that should not be there.
“This system does not have that so these pumps are subject to fats, oils, greases, and what causes the most damage is flushable wipes or baby wipes. They do not break down, they are not flushable,” said Smith.
That is despite messages sent out with sewage bills to stop flushing wipes.
One of the issues is it has no headworks to strain out these things. That puts them right onto the two pumps ahead of the two treatment trains that contain a biological ecosystem on honeycomb-shaped structures used to clean things up before the liquid is sent back into the river.
Smith said it is difficult to maintain because it takes specific dosing of the sewage. He added that the facility was well-maintained before OCWA took over, despite it being small enough that it does not need a licensed operator.
Though there are no mandated environmental limits with the small facility, that does not mean environmental targets have been met with previous-style pumps clogging up.
“That quickly wore out the pumps so we decided to go with more of grime-style pump. Those proved to be ineffective. Now we’ve gone to a proper pump that has actual knife blades in it that will cut these things up,” said Smith.
“In the meantime, we are stewards of the environment. We know we are not dumping raw sewage out the door. There is an aspect of treatment going on. There’s settling. There’s still air being added to the system,” he added.
Smith said the cost for the pumps was about $5,000. Calls to OCWA, a non-profit organization, when the pumps plug or fail are each $325.
“We’re never going to stop the high-level call-outs, but it will greatly reduce them,” said Smith.
“We don’t like getting called out in the middle of the night to pull a pump in Kerwood; it’s not the greatest thing,” he added.
The Kerwood facility is completely unique in the region, according to Smith.
“It’s almost like a glorified residential sewage treatment plant,” said Smith, adding the difference is only really a matter of size compared to one used for only one home.