The Town of Gananoque is reminding members of the public that when the time comes to part with their real Christmas tree, they can drop if off at the Lou Jefferies Arena, at 600 King Street, on the north side of the building.
Access is via Wilson Drive and people are asked to place their tree in the pile. There will be a sign indicating where. Ensure all lights and ornaments have been removed.
Alternatively, trees are also being collected by town employees at the curb.
