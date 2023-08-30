Today is the day for the Mushkegowuk election recount.
Election officials are currently recounting the ballots to verify the votes from the Aug. 25 election. A protest into the election has also been filed, which the chief electoral officer's office is investigating.
Earlyon Aug. 26, Walter Leo Friday was declared the grand chief elect with 365 votes. If the numbers remain the same, he will serve a four-year term.
Incumbent Alison Linklater received 359 votes and Ernest Beck received 275, with 45 ballots being marked as spoiled.
Recounts can be requested by candidates who have lost by less than 30 votes, according to the Mushkegowuk election code.
Linklater told TimminsToday earlier this week that she requested the recount as a chance to learn and better the organization's election code for the future.
A protest was filed separate from the recount. It will be investigated and reported on next week, said chief electoral officer Sherry Davey in a statement released last night (Aug. 29).
TimminsToday contacted Davey for more information about the protest.
“We’re on a deadline here,” she said. “The report on that will be released on Sept 4.”
When there is a protest, the Mushkegowuk election code says that the chief electoral officer will investigate and make a ruling.
If a ruling can’t be reached, the chief electoral officer may bring the matter to the council of chiefs.
A ruling must be published within 10 days of the election.
Mushkegowuk Council represents seven First Nations in Northern Ontario.
Amos Wesley was elected as deputy grand chief north, with 370 votes.
He will be representing Fort Albany First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation and Attawapiskat First Nation.
Natasha Martin was acclaimed as deputy grand chief south.
She will represent Chapleau Cree First Nation, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Missanabie Cree First Nation.
This is the first time there have been two deputy grand chief positions.
Reports on the recount and the protest will be made available on the Mushkegowuk Council website and Facebook page.