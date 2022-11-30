Sitting in his kitchen on a fall afternoon, Sam Alagalak says he has spent long nights thinking about what he did to lose his job at the Kivalliq Inuit Association.
Alagalak worked as the assistant chief operating officer for 89 days before he was handed a termination notice in September.
“Quite honestly, I’ve thought about it late into the nights and early mornings. What did I do wrong?” he says. “I still don’t know.”
Now, he’s running for the regional Inuit association’s secretary-treasurer position in the Dec. 12 election.
He says things had gone well when he began as assistant chief operating officer with KIA. He tried to align his priorities with that of his superiors, and his staff enjoyed working together, he says.
But a new chief operating officer from the south, who moved up a few weeks after Alagalak started, terminated him and told him it was a business decision, Alagalak says.
President Kono Tattuinee’s executive assistant, Hunter Tootoo, said KIA would not comment on the circumstances of Alagalak’s departure because it’s a personnel matter.
Prior to his KIA job, Alagalak worked as acting director of petroleum products in the Nunavut government’s Community and Government Services Department, and served as the hunters and trappers organization chairperson until July.
He says he joined the Kivalliq Inuit Association because he thought it would give him a chance to work for Inuit.
“I believed there was an opportunity for me to help my fellow Inuit. I have the experience, the knowledge.”
Alagalak brings up one encounter with Tattuinee, the association’s president, over a contentious subject he says may have been a factor in his termination. Asked about Alagalak’s claim, KIA spokesperson Tootoo told Nunatsiaq News “that’s not the case,” but did not elaborate, calling it a personnel issue.
Alagalak was let go Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. — one day after the association’s presentation to the Nunavut Planning Commission’s hearing on a draft land-use plan.
The land-use plan is meant to serve as a guideline for miners and regulators on what land in Nunavut can be used for development. The commission has been working on it since Nunavut was created in 1999.
The planning commission released one draft plan in 2016, which Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and regional Inuit organizations opposed because it designated 15 per cent of the territory as protected land, believing it would bar the territory from profiting from mining.
So another plan was released in July 2021. Categorizing land this time as limited use, conditional use or mixed use, it proposes to protect more land in total, but offers companies the ability to mine in previously protected areas.
One area the planning commission thoroughly protected is caribou calving grounds — land where pregnant caribou gather to birth calves. During this time, the draft plan says, the caribou don’t roam from the calving grounds.
“Calving areas are of critical importance for maintaining healthy caribou populations,” the draft plan states. “They are also the places where caribou are most vulnerable to disturbance.”
At the hearing on Sept. 22, the Kivalliq Inuit Association gave a presentation saying there are unnecessary restrictions on calving and post-calving areas, and that if mining exploration happens on calving sites there can be monitors and mitigation measures to protect caribou.
Tattuinee said he wants the association to maintain the ability to have mining exploration take place at these locations.
However, any mining should have to happen under strict conditions, such as the mine having to be underground, no activity during any calving period, and no satellite development, he said.
“The Kivalliq Inuit Association wants to retain flexibility to manage Inuit-owned lands,” Tattuinee said.
“Any development on calving grounds would only occur after thorough consultation — thorough — with affected communities, as well as being in compliance with existing regulatory processes.”
Alagalak says he had a discussion with Tattuinee following the presentation.
“I said, ‘Kono, I think for you — for Inuit — I think you really need to tone this down, what you’re pushing for. This is not what Inuit want.’”
He says he told Tattuinee to wait on the mining development, that there’s no hurry — the land use plan can be renegotiated every five years for a two-year period. Then, if Inuit are ready and the caribou population is doing well, calving grounds could be up for mining exploration, he says.
“I told him, ‘This could wait. Let’s learn to manage the mines that we have now. Let’s get these right. We’re not losing anything but shutting the doors here for a few years.’”
Alagalak says Tattuinee listened to the advice respectfully; they’ve known each other for a long time.
After he lost his job, Alagalak went to a Nunavut Planning Commission hearing in Rankin Inlet in late September and was the final community member to speak on the last day of the five-day hearing. He called out KIA for not listening to Inuit, for not protecting calving grounds from mining.
“That set me free to speak what was really on my mind. I’ve been hearing the HTOs basically crying for the protection of their land. And then you have these strong-arm [governments and organizations] come and say no, don’t do what they’re saying, do this,” Alagalak says.
“I speak the truth. … All I have is my integrity,” he says.