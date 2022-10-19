Construction on the Drumheller Solar Project, located near the Drumheller Water Treatment Plant ponds, is finally underway after initially receiving approval from the Alberta Utilities Corporation (AUC) in July 2020.
The $27 million, 13.5-megawatt installation, which also includes battery storage, underwent a change of ownership when Vancouver-based Concord Green Energy acquired the solar project from Longspur Developments in July 2021; supply chain issues following the acquisition created further delays for project development.
“It’s a big solar farm that ties directly into the ATCO substation,” says Concord Green Energy project manager Michael Becker. He adds the energy captured by the facility will be put “straight into the grid” for Drumheller and surrounding areas.
It is estimated the facility will generate enough energy to supply about 3,000 homes.
There will be some 41,200 solar modules installed once completed.
It was initially anticipated the solar project would be operational by late 2022. While Concord will not be able to meet this timeline, Mr. Becker says the project is anticipated to come online within the first quarter of 2023.
Once the solar modules are installed, work will then begin to install a battery energy storage system which will capture energy during low demand times, and discharge power during peak demand times to help ease stress on the system. This battery storage system is supported through Emissions Reduction Alberta’s Biotechnology, Electricity, and Sustainable Transportation Challenges.
“Concord is certainly investing in green energy in south-central Alberta,” Mr. Becker tells the Mail.
This is the fourth solar project developed by Concord in southern and central Alberta; construction has already been completed on solar projects in Coaldale and Monarch near the City of Lethbridge, and a facility in Vulcan.
As solar facilities are “fairly low maintenance,” it is expected the project will create “a couple” permanent, full-time positions for facility and operations management once operational, according to Mr. Becker.