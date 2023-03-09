Dufferin County council has approved the county’s 2023 Budget.
In a press release issued on Feb. 24, the county said this year’s budget would maintain all services and programs, advance existing priorities, and support additional provincially and federally funded initiatives while addressing inflationary pressures and capacity constraints.
The total tax levy to support the delivery of services is $44,899,761. The budget will result in a net taxpayer impact of 4.28 per cent on the county’s portion of the tax bill, or an increase of $15.82 per $100,000 of assessment based on MPAC’S assessment of a property.
The levy includes a $7,630,337 capital investment towards the purchase or replacement of assets, strengthening the county’s financial position and preparing for future contingencies and operating, capital and special initiatives.
The tax levy is the amount of money required to be raised from property taxes to fund the business of the county after applying all other sources of revenue, including internal transfers from reserves on hand. The tax levy, plus all other sources of revenue, must equal the total estimated expenses.
“Dufferin County’s 2023 Budget will support the entire community with investments in climate action and digital modernization, upgrades and maintenance on important capital infrastructure and a decision-making lens that focuses on equity as an evolving organization. It will set the county up for continued success in providing excellent service for all of Dufferin,” said Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills.
Specific highlights of the 2023 budget include the following:
- Staff resources and investments in programs and adaption to address the declared Climate Emergency
- Starting the process to establish a second operations centre in the southern part of the county
- Streamlined services and processes through digital modernization
- Additional staffing and support and capital maintenance and repairs to Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home
- Support for the 2023 International Plowing Match
“Dufferin County’s 2023 Budget focuses on continuing to build a strong, connected community with supportive and responsive services while mitigating [the] impact on our taxpayers through strong fiscal management,” said Sonya Pritchard, chief administrative officer for Dufferin County. “Working closely with our community partners and stakeholders, Dufferin County will continue to move our community forward throughout 2023 and beyond by implementing practical and innovative local solutions for our residents.”
More information on the county’s 2023 Budget, including County division overview and highlights, can be found at www.dufferincounty.ca.