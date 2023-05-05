LISTOWEL – Reflecting on your past can rouse some serious emotions. From pure joy to utter sadness and every emotion in between, our past has a way of truly shaping us, whether we like it or not.
And reflecting on it can be a difficult process, but doing so allows you to truly acknowledge the experiences that make us. That is exactly what local author Ross Werth has done in his second book, REFLECTIONS. This self-published book features a collection of short stories and poems on a myriad of topics.
Werth was born and raised in Listowel and his book recounts many of his hometown experiences. After beginning to write his book in 2017, the past six years have been ones of reflection for Werth.
“I tried to capture what it was like as a youth growing up in Listowel,” explained Werth in a recent interview with Midwestern Newspapers.
And he doesn’t stop there. Werth speaks to a broad range of topics, such as his grandchildren, watching his dad shave, movements like Black Lives Matter, and current events like COVID-19.
But Werth hasn’t always been a writer, as he first began writing in his late teens.
“I wasn’t really interested in poetry or writing at all until maybe I was 19 or 20 years old,” he explained.
The first time he wrote was when he recounted the story of he and his brother going to Florida for spring break, where they got off on a detour just below Georgia. When he got home from his trip, he thought more about it and put the ideas down on paper.
“That was kinda the first poem I ever wrote… and it’s still one of my favourites today. It’s kinda long lasting.”
Other inspirations for poems include places he has been, pictures he has seen or memories he has recalled. All these have “spurred him on” to write and in the last six years, he has written around 150 poems and short stories.
But at the forefront of his writing, is his one childhood memory he will never forget.
“I can get the thoughts out on paper, where I can’t always talk about it.”
On Feb. 28, 1959, the Listowel Memorial Arena’s roof collapsed during a peewee hockey practice. Two dozen players and coaches were buried. Most were rescued but eight people were killed by the disaster. The book is dedicated to the victims of the arena collapse: Jimmy Hastings, Kenneth Hymers, Ricky Kaufman, Jackie Rheubottom, Bryan Seehaver, Barry Smith, Keith Wight and recreation director Ken McLeod. Werth was one of the lucky few that survived the collapse.
“I still have that quiver in my voice. But I can talk about it and express myself better verbally.”
Werth has written poems about his experience with the collapse before but for this book, he has written a short story of his first-hand personal account of that day.
“I always wanted to tell my story, I’ve told my story so many times about the arena, and I’ve tried to incorporate that in my poems.”
His daughter told him that he will occasionally “hide what he is trying to say” with his poems which is why he wrote a short story chronicling his experience with the collapse.
“It’s what the event was like to me,” explained Werth.
It was a whirlwind of a time for the young boys. Werth, who lost his best friend, Jackie Rheubottom, in the collapse, had just played on the Listowel peewee baseball team alongside Rheubottom and won a championship in the summer of 1958.
“You know, in ‘58 we won the peewee all-Ontario championship for baseball. Then, six months later the arena collapsed.”
So, with his book REFLECTIONS, it was important to show not only his childhood bliss but traumas as well. Werth “tried to blend the triumph and tragedy together. To show you should celebrate your triumphs and try to overcome your tragedies.”
And through his creative expression, it has become easier to share his experience. His second book also details his thoughts of the tearing down of the Listowel Memorial Arena in 2021.
Every year, Ross and his wife, Brenda, along with other collapse survivors would go to the Listowel Memorial Arena on Feb. 28 and remember those who were lost. When they tore the arena down, Werth had a lot of emotions he wanted to convey.
“I sat down and thought about it and 25 verses later, I just couldn’t stop writing about it,” explained Ross.
“No matter if there is a building there or not, we still think about those that are lost,” expressed Brenda.
But Werth doesn’t do it all alone as it is truly a family affair. Werth is the creative mind behind the books, writing all the content. His wife and daughter then help him with “all the hard work” such as printing and publishing. His granddaughter even drew the image on the front cover of REFLECTIONS.
But Werth doesn’t see himself as a poet. When his first book came out, he was going to get 10 copies of his book to give it to his children and family.
“Then, we sold 100 of them!”
This journey has been unexpected for Ross and Brenda.
“It’s been a learning experience from the beginning, because it blossomed into something we totally didn’t expect. We thought we would all just have our own copy of Ross’s book for a keepsake or a treasure. It just became so much more, more rewarding than either of us thought,” explains Brenda.
REFLECTIONS is a true reflection of growing up in Listowel and the experiences Ross Werth has lived through. From Georgia sideroads to the arena collapse, Werth’s authenticity shines through his words. For more information about REFLECTIONS, contact Werth by phone at 519-357-2025 or by email at dwerth4@msn.com.