TEMAGAMI - The Temagami Forest Management Corporation (TFMC) recently awarded its first scholarship.
Brandon Brock of Sturgeon Falls was the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship to support his studies in the Environmental Technology Diploma program at Canadore College in North Bay.
Brock has worked for the past two summers with Daki Menan Lands and Resources in the Temagami forest, planting trees and thinning young forests, TFMC general manager Mark Stevens stated in a press release.
Brock "has enjoyed his work in the outdoors and feels that the work experience combined with his education will enable him to take the next step in his career path. Following his graduation, Brandon intends to work for RTMI, a forestry contractor in the Temagami Forest."
The TFMC scholarship program was initiated in the fall of 2022 and will continue with applications being accepted in the spring of each year going forward, Stevens outlined.
"Residents of communities and First Nations within the Temagami Forest (Temagami, Latchford, Cobalt and Temiskaming Shores), and communities in which one of our primary receiving mills are located (Sturgeon Falls, Elk Lake, Englehart) are eligible to participate in this scholarship program if they are pursuing post-secondary studies in forestry, environmental studies, biology or a related field," he stated.
"TFMC now holds the Sustainable Forest Licence for the Temagami Forest, since April 1, 2022, and is in the latter stages of developing its Strategic Plan which will identify opportunities to contribute to economic development for communities and Indigenous people, in addition to supporting a leading-edge forest industry and providing sound stewardship of the Temagami Forest," he added.