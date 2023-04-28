The Humboldt and District Chamber of Commerce hosted Tourism Saskatchewan and approximately 35 Humboldt chamber members as well as neighbouring RMs and municipalities in the region to discuss the advantages of developing a regional marketing plan for the area.
Brent Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, has been with the organization now for four years. He said he thinks it’s a great way to market the region together.
The meeting was held on April 26 in Humboldt with several stakeholders.
"Taking a regional approach to marketing benefits all our partnering members," Fitzpatrick said.
The main question asked at the meeting was if there was a consensus to go ahead with this regional marketing approach. The members at that meeting were in agreement to proceed. Fitzpatrick said from this meeting a survey will be going out to the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce members and stakeholders about the start of a regional marketing plan. Once this information is collected the Humboldt Chamber will proceed with developing the regional marketing plan and will get a better idea of what it may look like.
Fitzpatrick said since the City of Humboldt has taken over the campground, it has freed up some time from the two staff member Humboldt Chamber office to put their resources to creating and developing this plan. Stay tuned for more news on their regional marketing plan.