The Woodstock Police Force and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to an incident near Woodstock High School at noon hour Tuesday, March 28 that left at least one person injured.
Sources told the River Valley Sun a male student had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries. They said the incident involved an altercation across Connell Park Road from the school, near the Y’s Men Club parking lot entrance.
Principal Derrick O’Leary sent a message to parents and guardians informing them of the incident.
“Today at lunchtime, an incident occurred off school grounds involving two students from our school,’ O’Leary wrote. “In the interest of safety, we took appropriate measures to handle the situation, and the police and paramedics were called.”
The Woodstock Police Force had no one available for comment at this time.
While offering few details, O’Leary explained he sent the message to families as discussions about the incident may arise at home and on social media.
“I would like to remind you that in these instances, social media often worsens situations by inciting fear, spreading misinformation and inflaming important issues we are working hard to address,” the principal wrote.
He encouraged parents and guardians to contact him if they had questions.