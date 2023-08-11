Before their council meeting on Aug. 1, Tudor and Cashel Township council presented a cheque for $10,000 toward the Back the Cat fundraising initiative, which will bring a Computed Tomography scanner to QHC North Hastings Hospital. In addition to council and staff, Tammy Davis, hospital site manager, manager and patient services and board member of the North Hastings Fund Development Committee, and Dr. Henrik Christiansen (retired, initiative supporter) were present to accept the cheque.
Mayor Dave Hederson welcomed Davis and Dr. Christiansen to the meeting on Aug. 1 and mentioned that the last time they were there was back in April and they made a compelling presentation to council about Back the Cat.
“You did get some feedback at that time from council and myself about donations. We talked about it further and in conjunction with a number of other initiatives we’re undertaking at Tudor and Cashel with respect to doctor recruitment and also expanding on services here at this office [the Gilmour medical clinic], we took a hard look at Back the Cat. We considered it to be part of our investment in this infrastructure of the greater Hastings County community and voted to approve the request for $10,000 contribution to the fund. So, today, we’re here to present you with this cheque for $10,000,” he says.
The North Hastings Hospital’s fundraising initiative to acquire a CT scanner for the hospital is called Back the Cat. Initially its aim was to raise $2.5 million, but that figure has increased to $2.8 million. Having a CT scanner at the local hospital will enable these diagnostic scans to be done here in Bancroft instead of sending patients up to two hours away to get these scans.
A CT scanner is a medical imaging technique to obtain detailed internal images of the body. The Back the Cat campaign will help close a healthcare gap that currently exists in communities across North Hastings. In addition to saving lives, it also serves to attract and retain physicians in our community. Some 15,000 people in Bancroft and the surrounding areas use the services of the North Hastings Hospital.
Hederson, Councillor Elain Holloway, Councillor Jerry Chadwick, Councillor Brent Taylor, Davis and Dr. Christiansen then had a photo opportunity at the Aug. 1 meeting with a large cheque at the front of the council chambers. Davis thanked council for their donation. She also said there was further good news; construction had begun on July 24 to renovate the space for the CT scanner and would be complete by Nov. 5.
“And then the CT scanner is delivered on Nov. 17 and installed and staff training starts on Dec. 4,” she says.
Davis said they were close to meeting their financial goal but they were not quite there yet. While she said she wasn’t supposed to give a dollar amount, she said it was around $200,000 left to raise. She said the actual cost overall would be $2.8 million, which was more than they thought initially but they expected it would increase with the renovations and the CT scanner installation when they began their fundraising.
“So that’s why we need to raise a little more to meet our goal. So thank you for that and we’re well on our way. It’s nice receiving all the donations and this is such a welcome surprise,” she says.
Regarding physician recruitment, Davis said they were working really hard to keep their emergency staff and Quinte Health was representative of many small rural hospitals in that they’ve taken a lot of ideas to the Ministry and they’re using them as their model to help other hospitals. She said temporary hospital closures in other areas were due to nursing shortages, while in their area it was due to physician shortages. She said that Hastings County had put forward $150,000 to help them recruit two new emergency physicians, which she said was amazing.
“What we found is that we desperately need family doctors. But family doctors when they graduate are not necessarily comfortable working in the emergency department. So we need the extra special training. So that’s why it’s important for us to be able to use these funds to recruit for North Hastings for the emergency department. So that’s a huge deal. And thank you for supporting that and for all you’re doing. We are doing our best to take care of you. This is a game changer. It’s also a big recruitment tool and we wanted to speak to that. Physicians expect to have a CT scanner when they’re working emergency. It’s a standard of care now. It used to be exceptional and it’s not now. So this will make such a big difference to recruit and take care of our people,” she says.
Hederson asked council if there were any questions for Davis or Christiansen, which there were not. He thanked them for coming in, wished them luck on their remaining fundraising, and said he hoped they get their emergency room physicians.
Dr. Christiansen applauded Tudor and Cashel for what they did for such a small area and a small population.
“What you did was incredibly generous. What you’ve done will save lives,” he says.
Holloway said after the meeting that she was thrilled and excited that council had unanimously decided to make this contribution to Back the Cat.
Davis told The Bancroft Times on Aug. 3 that as hospital site manager, manager and patient services and board member of the North Hastings Fund Development Committee, they were incredibly grateful to Tudor and Cashel for their generous donation to support Back the Cat.
“It will improve quality of patient care and literally help save lives. We are getting very close to reaching our fundraising goal to install a CT scanner but we’re not there yet. With the generosity of our community, we will continue to raise funds to cover the full cost of the project. This device will not only improve the quality of care and decrease wait times, it is also an extremely important physician recruitment tool,” she says. “Thank you for supporting this extremely important and exciting fundraising project.”