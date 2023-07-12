It’s been almost 10 years since seven-year-old Emily Trudeau died after falling from a tractor in a farming accident.
At the time, the lack of a marked address in the remote Hastings County farm delayed the arrival of first responders at the scene.
Following the tragic accident, the Farm 911: The Emily Project was started to encourage rural landowners across the province to order civic address signs that would help to guide first responders to an emergency more effectively. It's just one of the many safety measures rural communities like West Lincoln have adopted in recent years.
Hoping to continue to support and protect farmers, West Lincoln announced its refreshed Corporate Strategic Plan on July 5, which includes a key strategy to safeguard the farming community through safety response programs.
Volunteer firefighter and farmer Einārs Zenka, owner of Rengar Farm, said campaigns and programs that promote safety in the fields are a “huge” help in medical emergencies in the field and gives first responders a better idea of where they can locate the person faster.
Zenka also double-checks the equipment frequently to ensure chains and belts that could cause an accident are covered by shields. For the Caistor Centre farmer, working as a team and asking for help when necessary can also help people avoid accidents.
“Just get past that superhero mentality,” Zenka said. “If you need help doing something, there's more than enough people in your neighbourhood. Ask your neighbour, ask a friend just for a little helping hand.”
Using older equipment is also a problem, and not updating it is also a safety issue, explained Zenka.
Another measure to keep workers in the fields safe, such as what3words, an emergency service app that helps find a person’s precise location by sharing a unique three-word identifier, is encouraged by West Lincoln’s fire department.
Sarah Trzok, fire administrator at West Lincoln’s fire and emergency services, said the service gives a “honed-in look” at where the person in need is.
Farmer Brad Keunen, who runs Twincrest Holsteins Farm and is also a volunteer firefighter, said another way to stay safe is to get comfortable and familiar with the farming equipment.
He said the first thing new hires learn is to follow the warning labels on the equipment and pieces of machinery.
“They are there for a reason,” Keunen said. “When you buy a piece of equipment, make sure you got a good rundown on it. The salesmen and mechanics know how everything operates.”
Agriculture road safety is also top of mind when it comes to protecting the community and workers — and a new campaign by the Niagara Federation of Agriculture, in partnership with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, hopes to bring more awareness of and caution regarding roads where farm equipment and machinery are present.
“Pass When Safe” is reinforced during the growing season until harvest — spring and fall — when farmers are busy in their fields, using roads when travelling from farm to farm.
Combine harvesters, which can be upwards of 100 feet long, can be hard to impossible for drivers to anticipate when approaching from behind with the intent to pass, explained Chris Mullet Koop, president of the Niagara Federation of Agriculture.
“We cannot go faster than 50 km/h, so it becomes necessary to be aware of this when other vehicles approach farm machinery — no matter from what direction,” Koop said. “Therefore, we are calling out for driver patience and alertness, which is no less than a reasonable expectation from anyone who drives on our public roadways.”
Farmers can take part in the campaign by using the signage and by putting a sticker on the back of their equipment to encourage vehicles to slow down before they pass farming machinery.
Handling and transporting livestock is also part of the safety conversation. “Better Safer Canadian” by Animal Health Canada (AHC) focuses on the importance of the Canadian Livestock Transport (CLT) certification.
Colleen McElwain, executive director of AHC, said the certification ensures farmers and transporters are following the most up-to-date guidelines when it comes to transporting animals for biosecurity reasons.
“It’s another assurance that the Canadian livestock and poultry industries care about their animals and that they are working to make sure that different players along the supply chain understand their role in the care and handling of animals,” McElwain said.
More agricultural safety measures should be coming to West Lincoln.
Brian Treble, director of planning and building, said the township is working alongside the Niagara Federation of Agriculture to continue the implementation of the Farm 911: The Emily Project, along with a new “Share the Road” sign program focused on protecting farmers and their vehicles.
“Agriculture is our biggest industry, so it's important that we work with our employment and agricultural sector to make sure they are able to be successful at what they do and not cause roadblocks or obstacles for them,” Treble said.