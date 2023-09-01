Fredericton city councillors are unlikely to change the amount of debt the municipality is allowed to rack up, despite big spending on projects such as a new performing arts centre and, eventually, a new pool.
In a new long-term financial plan presented Thursday, city treasurer Alicia Keating said individual discussions with municipal councillors revealed they want to keep a cap on debt that’s been imposed for the last 13 years as a means of keeping costs for taxpayers under control.
That cap means only up to eight cents on every dollar spent by the city on its regular budget can go toward debt repayment, far lower than the provincial rule for municipalities that imposes a 20-cent limit.
Mayor Kate Rogers said the city could easily afford both the new performing arts centre, which will replace the deteriorating Fredericton Playhouse, and a new pool that will be attached to Grant-Harvey.
“We haven’t even reached the debt threshold,” Rogers said after a municipal finance committee meeting on Thursday afternoon. “We’re not accessing the full amount available in that. So there’s no need to go to the public to require more money from them.”
The mayor said given how complex municipal finances could be, she could understand if some residents think the debt could get out of control.
“We try to speak to it as plainly as possible so people understand and are assured that when we make the funding announcements for these big projects. We try to qualify it by saying, ‘this is not going to cause an increase to your tax rate.’”
The city is paying back $78 million in debt, with the annual bill working out to four cents on every dollar spent on the budget, half the threshold. Once the $22.6 million the city is contributing to the new performing arts centre is factored in, it will jump to five cents.
Keating said the precise final cost of the pool is still unknown, but it will be less than the price tag on the arts centre and won’t come close to pushing the city to the eight-cent threshold that would force it to abandon future spending projects.
The city treasurer made three presentations to the committee over the noon-hour, including an update on this year’s finances.
The city now projects being $2 million in the black by the end of the year on its regular budget of $152 million. In the $23-million water and sewer budget, it is expecting to be $142,000 in positive territory. In both cases, the extra money will be forwarded to the next year’s budget allocations.
In terms of grants, the city is increasing the annual amount it will provide funds to non-profit organizations from $343,000 to $368,000, a 7.3 per cent hike that matches last year’s inflation rate.
It is also offering a new climate change action grant of $30,000 to non-profits that want to work on such projects. Applications open Friday and close Oct. 13.
The long-term financial plan for the city’s regular fund hasn’t been refreshed in 13 years, while it’s been a decade for the water and sewage fund.
Among new measures, the city plans on using any revenues derived from property taxes from new developments to go toward funding an expansion of public services that would serve those new homes and businesses.
Any assessment increases on existing properties will go toward keeping pace with inflation, reducing the city’s massive infrastructure deficit, or lowering the tax rate.
Meanwhile, the city is moving forward with a plan to harmonize tax rates with outside communities that were recently amalgamated with the city. It will do so gradually, over a five-year period.