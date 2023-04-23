Northern College's hall rang with the sounds of drumming, singing and jingle dresses today.
The first Northern College Spring Powwow since 2019 kicked off this afternoon on campus with vendors, food, music, and dancing.
Joe Nakogee said that the event has been one many in the community have been looking forward to.
"It's been four years, and it feels good to have things going again," said Nakogee.
Several vendors are scattered through the building selling beadwork, kokum scarves, moccasins and more handmade goods.
The powwow officially started with the grand entry in the gym at noon, which included eagle staff and flag bearers as well as dancers.
The host drum was provided by High Ridge Singers from Moose Factory, and co-hosted by Thunder Creek Singers from Timmins.
Eagle staffs were carried by Clarence Trapper from Moose Cree First Nation who was also the head male dancer for the event, Chief Chad Boissoneau of the Mattagami First Nation, George Rose represented the Timmins Native Friendship Centre, Matthew Gull carried the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation eagle staff and Joe Nakogee cared the eagle staff for Northern College.
Mayor Michelle Boileau carried the City of Timmins flag during the ceremony, and MP Charlie Angus carried the Canadian flag.
The mayor wore a skirt that had been gifted to her from Charlie Kioki, a traditional men's dancer, drummer and crafter from Attawapiskat.
"It's such an honour to be a part of the powwow," said Boileau. "I hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend!"
Timmins Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and Algoma University were also represented during the grand entry.
The event is happening all weekend and everyone is welcome to attend.
The grand entrance on Sunday will happen at noon in the Northern College gym.