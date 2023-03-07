It seemed like everyone and their pony came out to walk downtown in support of The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser organized by 37 Frank Youth Centre for a homeless shelter in Strathroy.
The goal of $75,000 was passed with 39 teams and 208 walkers taking part.
“We’re all deserving of love, and compassion, and hope. But that takes a community to care about them. It takes a community to take a person that’s down on the ground and lifting them up so they know they’re not alone, so they know somebody... gives a damn that they exist,” 37 Frank and Youth for Christ Strathroy’s Dave Berdan told the gathered crowd.