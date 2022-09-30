GREY-BRUCE – Members of the Grey Bruce board of health heard a presentation by Lindsay Johnston, vaccine preventable disease program manager, in addition to updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine.
The summer brought what Johnston described as “significant developments” in ministry guidelines on the COVID-19 vaccine: expansion of second booster (fourth dose) to people over 18 years of age, approval of pediatric Moderna vaccine for children aged six months to five years, Pfizer booster dose for children aged five to 11, and approval of the bivalent Moderna booster. Administration of the bivalent booster began for high-risk people on Sept. 12; eligibility expanded on Sept. 26 to all people aged 18 and over.
Johnson said her team receives, on average, 150 calls from the public per week, more than a third of which involve COVID-19 vaccines.
This summer, the team held 30 clinics in Grey-Bruce, 13 of which were community COVID-19 clinics in nine municipal locations. The team also co-ordinated, supported and provided vaccines for 17 GOVAXX COVID-19 clinics, strategically located in areas she described as being traditionally low-uptake – Ripley, Teeswater and Mildmay, as well as areas of high-uptake, such as Owen Sound.
Clinics delivered 5,600 doses of vaccine this summer. The clinics represented 33 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccinations delivered this summer. The team also supported vaccinations delivered to people in congregate settings (two per cent), pharmacies (57 per cent) and primary care (eight per cent).
Johnston said Grey-Bruce has 59 per cent of people aged 12 and over vaccinated with three doses, and 47 of people 60 years and older with four doses of COVID-19 vaccine – similar to the rest of health units in the Southwest Region.
She showed a graphic illustrating which areas of Grey-Bruce have high and low vaccine uptake, stating that Huron-Kinloss and Southgate traditionally have the lowest uptake, and efforts are ongoing to respond to that. She said that the week of the board meeting, two nurses had attended the seniors fair in Southgate to provide bivalent boosters and COVID-19 information. Northern Bruce Peninsula, Saugeen Shores, Blue Mountains and Kincardine have the highest vaccine uptake.
Planning took place over the summer for the fall respiratory season, with priority being given to COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to 11 years, and bivalent boosters for high-risk groups. Bivalent boosters will be the vaccine of choice for people aged 18-69 years. It’s estimated the vaccine demand for the fall will be 73,000 doses, which helped the health unit plan the number of clinics required.
Johnston said, “We’ve been fortunate to form partnerships with Keystone; Neyaashinigmiing; Saugeen First Nations; SOS Hanover, Owen Sound and Tobermory; and Homebound, in partnership with Grey and Bruce EMS, to serve priority populations.”
The team is responsible for all publicly funded inventory management, storage and distribution of the five COVID-19 vaccines available in Grey-Bruce.
While COVID-19 vaccinations remain a priority this fall, the team will also be focused on routine immunizations and influenza. The team has completed the first of 51 school vaccine clinics planned between now and Nov. 9.
Flu vaccine was scheduled to arrive Sept. 26 and will be distributed to long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and primary care.
During the question period that followed, there were questions about the interval between the bivalent COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine. Johnston answered no interval is required, and some smaller clinics are planned where both will be administered. That’s not the case for larger clinics, due to logistical, not health issues.
Dr. Rim Zayed fielded a question about a case of influenza that’s been confirmed in Grey-Bruce. She said indications from Australia indicate we, like them, may (or may not) have an early onset to the flu season. If this proves to be the case, the vaccine will be distributed as soon as possible.
Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health, added that the effectiveness of the flu vaccine wanes over time, and if the vaccine were used early in October, by March there would be people getting the flu – the reason why it’s best to hold off until there’s evidence the disease is circulating in the community.
There were also questions asked about monitoring the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. Arra said it is being monitored, but not being announced with the same frequency as it was earlier in the pandemic – quite deliberately, to reduce anxiety. He noted that the virus, with successive variants, is less virulent. While the virus was quite severe in 2020, the 2022 version is a “far less severe disease.” And many people have acquired immunity by having had COVID.
In his update to the board, Arra said the picture regarding COVID-19 is “reassuring.”
Trends across the province show decreasing numbers. Outbreaks are decreasing, hospitalizations are decreasing and ICU is decreasing, he said.
“Outbreaks being cleared are outnumbering new outbreaks,” he said.
While he said “we are not out of the woods,” he noted that “we are still in a relatively good position.” This means no change is required in priorities and directions.