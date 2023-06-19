HAVELOCK — The Havelock Country Jamboree is no more.
In a statement posted to the jamboree’s official website over the weekend — the first update in months — management confirmed what fans of the storied music festival had long feared.
“We regret to tell you that the Havelock Country Jamboree (as you know it — with Ed (Leslie) and Paula (Chopik) at the helm) will be closing the gates and the stages, permanently,” the statement reads.
The pandemic contributed to the festival’s closure, according to the online post by the organizers.
“COVID hit us hard. Relationships broke down; and ‘age’ is appearing to have taken its toll. We have reached the end of our ‘working’ years. We are sorry. We did struggle trying to remain open when we could; work from home when we were ordered to; but for all of our efforts — it came to naught. The struggle was just too great at this age and stage of our lives.”
The announcement brought an end to a year of intense speculation from frustrated fans and ticket-holders who have made repeated attempts to obtain refunds for cancelled jamborees.
Organizers pulled the plug on the festival in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, but pledged to honour tickets.
The Havelock Country Jamboree was again cancelled for 2022 and management cast doubt on whether the festival would ever run again.
With the fate of the jamboree hanging in the balance, scores of ticket-holders tried to recoup their money through refunds. But many ran into a dead end — met with radio silence as phone calls and emails were left unanswered and unreturned.
Organizers addressed ticket-holders in their statement.
“It is a sad day for the Jamboree … but a good day for all ticket-holders.”
Management, acknowledging ticket-buyers who lamented a lack of accountability and transparency, is now promising to issue refunds — but only after the jamboree lands are sold.
Earlier this month, the 470-acre former Havelock Country Jamboree real estate portfolio — six parcels of land — was put up for sale, totalling $13,040,000.
Operators say they were “ordered by the court to sell the properties.”
Management also shed some light on the lack of updates surrounding the status of the festival — something they received sharp criticism for from fans and ticket-holders who said they were left in the dark.
According to the post, organizers had planned all along to give ticket-holders their money back.
“Please be advised that it is our intention to issue refunds for tickets held, but as the sale works its way through the real estate process, at this time our hands are tied. But as soon as we are able — first monies go back to you, our loyal and dedicated fans. We have always intended to refund you as I believe most people know,” the operators wrote, adding “we really can’t say any more, at this point, but know how anxious ticket holders are.”
Some ticket-holders were able to recoup their losses after going to their credit card company. Many others tried the same to no avail.
After the jamboree was nixed for the third year in a row last June, some ticket-holders were able to recoup their losses after going to their credit card company. Many others tried the same to no avail.
Ashley Brooke of Bancroft was one of them.
Brooke, who spent $1,110 on jamboree tickets and camping permits, was told by her credit card company she should have filed for a refund when the festival was first cancelled in 2020.
Since then, Brooke suspected the jamboree was done for good. But the recent confirmation didn’t make the news any easier for the longtime festivalgoer.
“It hit me kind of hard,” Brooke told The Examiner.
“After seeing the statement issued by (the Havelock Country Jamboree), I felt a sense of closure. I also felt sadness. I’ve been attending since 16 or 17 years old, and it has become a family tradition,” she said.
“I wish Paula and Ed the best. They organized this so well over 30 years, and brought happiness to many people. I do hope they hold their promise of refunds when the grounds are sold as our family is still out roughly 1,000 dollars.”
Online, management took the time to reflect on three decades of the Havelock Country Jamboree — an economic juggernaut and cultural cornerstone in the community.
“We are so happy that we have been able to provide you with 30 years of entertainment and fun, meeting new friends and reminiscing with old ones. We have watched 4 generations of families attend the Jamboree — it truly has become a tradition in our lifetime … and we are a ‘family.’ This makes it even harder.”
Management thanked fans and supporters of the festival, whether they came for “30 years or one year.”
“Goodbye, dear friends and family. We hope you all remember us fondly.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.