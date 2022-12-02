Ignite Fair featured a virtual interactive event on Nov. 5 with more than 300 students and over 90 non-profit organizations. As Canada’s largest youth-run volunteer fair based in Richmond Hill, it is dedicated to connecting people with volunteer opportunities offered by various organizations in their communities.
Prior to the pandemic, Ignite Fair was once an exhibition-style event held annually at the Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts, where around 200 people gathered to learn more about the local volunteer opportunities.
After two successful virtual fairs the last two years during the pandemic, Ignite Fair returned earlier this month with an interactive event that not only tripled the scale of its previous in-person exhibitions, but also invited youth across the world.
“In a way, we took advantage of our online platform as we were able to mirror our in-person experience for attendees, while making the event more accessible for students who were once bounded by geographic limitations,” said Sophia Cai, a Grade 12 student and co-chair of the organization.
Cai mentioned that they received mostly positive participant feedback, with attendees happy that they were able to directly connect with organization representatives and the interactive elements in the Photo Booth. Ignite Fair plans to continue providing both in-person and virtual opportunities in the future, she added, so that participants can get the best of both worlds.
While the fair initially started out with participants in the York Region, its team is working to bring the organization to new heights as they expand provincially, first targeting the Ottawa region. One day, Ignite Fair hopes to add student representation across the entire country.
Since 2014, the Ignite annual volunteer fair and related initiatives has engaged around 6,200 students with various opportunities and supported the commitment of over 28,000 hours of community service by ambitious youth around the GTA.