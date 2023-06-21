At the annual ceremonial review for the 2313 South Alberta Light Horse (Kiwanis) Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, General Wayne Eyre, Canada’s Chief of Defence Staff, joined the corps as the reviewing officer.
It was a homecoming for Eyre, who joined the 2313 Army Cadets at the age of 12 and, in his address, told the cadets he’d been standing exactly where they were 39 years ago almost to the date, and being there brought back many memories.
“What a great day for a parade,” said Eyre, “I forgot how windy southern Alberta can be, but it beats Ottawa any day and it’s fantastic to be out here.”
He told the cadets they looked sharp and he was inspired by their enthusiasm, willingness to be out there and their drive.
“It is fantastic to see what this program continues to deliver each day and year. In my opinion it is one of the best, if not the best, youth program in the country. The values it inspires, the citizenship (leadership and skills) it develops.”
Outdoor survival, marksmanship, drill, confidence, playing in the band or any of the other skills cadets learn are all important.
“The country needs more of what this program offers and I’m glad to see those skills and values being developed in you.”
Eyre went on to talk about reflecting on his own journey and how he draws upon the lessons he learned as a cadet, the teamwork, fieldcraft and being able to relate to what is going on.
“It’s so useful and if I could do it again, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
He wished the corps the best of luck and encouraged them to continue with their cadet careers and to continue learning and growing.
“It was a no brainer when I got the ask if I could come out here and do this and you, out there, cadets on parade, you’ve made it worthwhile.”
Cathy Bach, president Army Cadet League of Alberta, said, “As I went through the parade with you all today, I have to remind the folks that are here today that we’ve just come out of three hard years.”
She went on to say that some of the cadets on parade had only been with the corps for two weeks, four weeks, three months, six months and eight months.
“The display you saw today cannot be beat. This is the best one I’ve been to this year.”
Lt. Trevor Eichelbaum, 2313 Cadet Corps Commanding Officer, was the final speaker.
“To the cadets, this has been a year of growth. We went from a very small number at the beginning of the year and we have grown exponentially.”
He went on to congratulate the new cadets who did an excellent job on the parade square.
“As a little touch on the drill team,” he added, “they did an excellent job out here this afternoon. They went to the Spielman Cup and won in Calgary. From there, they went to the Kozar Cup in Edmonton, and they took that one home, too. The drill team commander, warrant officer (Dakota) Johnsen, also took home the pinnacle award for best drill team commander.”