Parks and open spaces advisory committee members expressed reticence to follow through with a recommended staff motion to implement the 707 Community Park fuel management prescription at their November meeting.
The prescription, written through grant funding by contracted Diamond Head Consulting, recommends implementing treatment in three units, or phases, to reduce fire risk in the park, which is considered to be high. The three treatment areas total 95.6 hectares, or 22 per cent of the total park area. The prescription recommends thinning the trees to 600 stems per hectare, or 88 per cent of the standing stems, from small seedlings to mature trees. Thinning would begin with the smallest stems, including dead and dying ones. Deciduous stems would be preferentially retained to maintain biodiversity. All cut trees would be chipped and hauled away.
Staff have recommended that phase 1, located along the North Road emergency access, begin in 2024, with a Union of BC Municipalities Community Resiliency Investment (CRI) grant application submitted in 2023.
The grant stream funds up to 100 per cent of the costs. Phase 1 has an approximate cost of $146,616. Including phases 2 and 3, the cost to implement the prescription is $1.4 million.
“Fuel management is very expensive any way you slice it,” said Kaitlin Fader, RDN park operations coordinator of natural areas.
The CRI grant requires the prescription to be followed exactly as written as the grant stream follows BC Wildfire’s statistics and benchmarks around what measures will reduce wildfire intensity, Fader explained.
That to-the-letter approach in a protected park concerned POSAC members. Member Rob Brockley of Gabriola Land and Trails Trust said the trust reviewed the prescription and believe it would be best to proceed with a pilot project to determine how the prescription treatment would impact the ecology of the park land, noting implications of disturbing the ground and soils could include establishment of invasive species as well as sun scald and snow impacts. Implementing the prescription “would be a pretty major change to what that forest looks like,” Brockley said.
Other POSAC members concurred a pilot project or demonstration site would be worth exploring, but also wondered how fuel management work could be funded if the decision to deviate from the prescription rendered the work ineligible for a CRI grant.
Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig will be taking a motion to staff for review before bringing forward to the board of directors. The draft motion reads, that staff provide a report with options for implementation of the fuel management prescription in the 707 Community Park that is more reflective of the ecological goals of the park, including implications and opportunities for grant funding, project phasing, implementing a pilot approach, potential pilot or demonstration project and using Area B parks funds.
“This is being closely watched by the other electoral area directors,” Craig said. “They have some of the same questions.” The 707 prescription implementation is the first in the regional district at this stage.
“Maybe once we engage in dialogue there might be some opportunities. It will be useful to get a staff report that lays all of that out.”