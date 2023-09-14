Quick thinking on the part of eight-year-old Tuff Rupertus got an injured dirt biker the emergency care he needed on August 26.
Tuff, who is headed into Grade 2, was riding his bike on the road by his home near Rocky Rapids when he noticed a man in the ditch.
“He was waving for me to come over, and he had a broken leg,” says Tuff.
The injured man had shattered his leg and required major surgery once he arrived at the hospital. Tuff says while the injury looked “gross,” he didn’t hesitate. He took off to the nearest neighbour’s house to tell them about the accident.
Chelsey, Tuff’s mom, says the man was hidden back in the bush and anyone driving down the road would have difficulty seeing him. While the man’s injury wasn’t life-threatening, she says she doubts he could have gotten out of the ditch alone.
Tuff says there were three ambulances and one “Young Guns” [young firefighters] who responded to the scene. Once emergency crews arrived, Tuff even helped the firefighters back into place.
Chelsey says she has spoken to the man since his injury. “He actually lives right behind us, and his stepson is Tuff’s babysitter,” she says.
To thank Tuff for his efforts, the injured man gave him the helmet he’d been wearing when he crashed.
“That was cool,” Tuff says.
Chelsey says she and her husband are proud of Tuff’s response to the emergency. “It was pretty brave of him to go to the nearest house and do the right thing,” she says.
She says her family had never really discussed what to do in the type of situation Tuff found himself in. However, earlier in the summer, Tuff had seen his mother and father jump in to help with a chuck wagon wreck in Whitecourt.
“He saw his mom and dad dive in and do CPR,” she says. “I think he just kind of witnessed that this summer, took it in, and then this happened.”
For his efforts, Tuff was recognized by Brazeau County at the September 5 County Council meeting.
“It’s heroic what you did to help another person in need,” said Reeve Bart Guyon.