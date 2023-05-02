Grimsby drivers should expect lane restrictions, road closures and delays this summer while making their way down South Service Road.
Phase 2 of Niagara Region's water main replacement on the road began April 24, and construction on South Service Road from Baker Road North to Park Road North is expected to last until Aug. 21.
JUST THE FACTS:
• Water main replacement work began last spring.
• Alternate routes around the construction zone will be posted on the Niagara Region’s website, and drivers are asked to use these routes.
• The closures are dependent on weather conditions and project updates.
• A road closure of Elizabeth Street is also expected.
• Phase 1 of the project was completed in December 2022 with upgrades to the Region's water transmission main in Grimsby along Regional Road 40 — South Service Road and Clarke Street — between Murray Street and Baker Road North.
• The length of the water main segment is approximately 850 metres.
• Construction is expected to end this summer.