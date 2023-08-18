Planning committee chairman councillor Rex Hillier put forward a motion to approve the development of a residential subdivision at CBS council Tuesday.
The new subdivision is to be located at 135-137 Seal Cove Road and 7-17 Aprils Lane and will be comprised of 21 lots. Hillier moved that the development plans be approved on condition that the cul-de-sac length shall not exceed 200m. In relation to this motion, Hillier also moved that a hybrid front yard wired utility system with aerial distribution and underground service lines be approved for electrical and telecommunications services within the subdivision.
The project has been in the works for the past year. “It’s good to see it finally come to approval in principle,” Hillier said.
Both motions were carried unanimously.
Hillier also moved to re-zone a Dunns Hill Road Subdivision from “Rural” to “Residential Low Density.” This re-zoning will concern approximately 10 hectares of land near Dunns Hill Road, Jimmy Drive, Dennis Road and Rocky Place. This motion too, passed unanimously.