Seeing what Timmins has to offer was an exciting chance for Jwalesh Jpwala.
He came to Timmins as a student and has been putting down roots since applying for permanent residency.
He enjoyed seeing the services and opportunities at Welcome to Timmins Night held on Sept. 6.
“We came here to look around and see the services and see what’s going on in Timmins,” he said. “Most of the services are really good, and it’s a good experience.”
Many people felt the same way as the McIntyre Curling Club filled up with residents exploring everything from the Timmins Police Service to social services, the Timmins Museum: NEC, and the Golden Manor.
The event is held annually and offers non-profits and community service providers a chance to connect with community members who might otherwise not know about the work they do.
Lifelong Timmins resident Brandon Purdy said it’s a great chance to learn something new about the town he grew up in.
“I’ve been in Timmins since birth,” he said. ”I’m looking to see what the community has to offer, and it’s always nice to see all the new faces in Timmins.”
He already works with the Timmins museum but says there are plenty of other volunteer opportunities he wasn’t unaware of.
“It’s a chance to see what else is out there,” said Purdy.
Jpwala agreed and said that those chances to get involved were very appealing.
“In the future, if I can, I would do something like that,” Jpwala said.
Getting people connected to both services and the community is the event's goal. Ifoema Kasimanwuna, the Timmins Multicultural Centre’s Local Immigration Partnership coordinator, was satisfied to see everyone in the space.
“It’s great to see it come together. There was so much work that went into this and coming back to the Mac after two years,” said Kasimanwuna. “It feels good.”
For the past couple of years, the event has been held outdoors in downtown Timmins to comply with COVID-19 restrictions at the time.
With a rainy day yesterday, moving it back to the curling club was good timing.
“In spite of the weather, there are so many people coming here,” said Kasimanwuna.