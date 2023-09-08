BRUCE COUNTY – After a fairly slow summer, Bruce County council is beginning the fall season on Sept. 7 with a packed agenda.
Chris Peabody, Bruce County Warden and Brockton Mayor, drew attention to a number of items.
“The Bruce County Indigenous Reconciliation Planning Initiative is huge,” he said.
The report presented in the executive committee agenda states the objectives of the plan are twofold: education and training to “build a common foundation for reconciliation through increased Indigenous cultural understanding and awareness across Bruce County as an organization, and the Indigenous reconciliation plan, to “develop, including through appropriate levels of collaboration with Indigenous people, a Bruce County Indigenous reconciliation plan that is unique to Bruce County, helps the county achieve its more specific goals and objectives for reconciliation… and establishes actionable items that can be implemented within specific time horizons.”
On the council meeting agenda are two additional key items. One is a visit from Kate Gallagher, executive director of the Western Ontario Warden’s Caucus. Peabody said it’s the first time a staff person from the powerful lobby group has attended a Bruce County council meeting.
The second item is the public meeting on development charges. Peabody said he’s “looking for answers” regarding possible exemptions for rental apartments.
Also on the Sept. 7 agenda is a visit from Chad Richards, director of policy and partnerships for the Nuclear Innovation Institute Clean Energy Frontier Program.
Hospital situation ‘concerning’
The situation with continuing temporary emergency room closures is something Peabody described as “concerning.”
At the beginning of the summer, there was the occasional closure, especially on holiday weekends. Peabody said he’d decided to “wait and see.” The closures appear to have become more frequent.
“The hospital situation is getting pretty upsetting,” he said. “The closures are getting pretty chronic.”
Especially concerning are the mid-week closures, said Peabody. People can’t depend on the local ER being open.
He said that instead of a “summer holiday thing, it looks like it’s much deeper,” and noted “communication (from the hospital) has been lacking. It looks like we’re going to have to get active again as a council on this.”
Cabinet shuffle not good for Brockton
Changes to the Ontario Cabinet triggered by the resignation of Housing Minister Steve Clark, may not be “helpful for Brockton in the short term,” said Peabody.
He said he’d been meeting with Nina Tangri, former associate minister of housing, who now becomes associate minister of small business, on behalf of the county.
“Now that relationship is lost,” he said, saying he’d been very impressed by her.