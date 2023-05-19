NORTH HURON – Rachel King and Gil Garratt from the Blyth Centre for the Arts/Blyth Festival appeared as a delegation to North Huron council on May 15 to update and inform councillors of their upcoming festival season and introduce themselves to new councillors.
The Blyth Centre for the Arts was established in 1975 and is governed by a board of directors and managed by paid staff, including the Blyth Festival, a professional theatre company, three volunteer-run committees, an art gallery, an orchestra and singers.
A report prepared by King and Garratt outlined the centre’s goals for 2023-2028, which include creating a robust education department, expanding year-round programming, solidifying the festival’s public reputation as Canada’s premier new play development centre, shoring up operational capacity and augmenting their financial stability, establishing a housing strategy and renovating, renewing their production shop and administration buildings.
New this year to the Harvest Stage is the addition of permanent seating, moving indoors to the Memorial Stage in case of rain for a modified show and only evening performances.
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer mentioned the lack of open businesses during evening performances. Garratt said he was open to promoting evening business hours during the shows.
This summer, from June to September, the Harvest Stage will host The Donnelly’s: A Trilogy by James Reaney, adapted by Gil Garratt.
The Memorial Hall will host mostly matinee performances during the June to September season, with Liars at a Funeral by Sophia Fabiili; The Waltz by Marie Beath Badian; The Chronicles of Sarnia by Matt Murray, and The Real McCoy by Andrew Moodie.
Additionally, the Blyth Centre for the Arts has an entire exhibit season from April 14 to Sept 9.
The report said an extra special event is resuming in Blyth, with the return of ‘Country Suppers.’ The Blyth Legion and Ladies Auxiliary will serve family-style Country Suppers on select Friday and Saturday nights, with tickets available at the box office.
Additionally, a ‘Bonanza Weekend’ is planned for Aug 4-6, with four plays in three days and several special events planned to celebrate the season.
The festival is currently seeking volunteers for the summer season. Summer volunteer roles include ushers, lift (elevator) operators, 50/50 ticket sellers, greeters and Blyth Festival ambassadors.
Garratt also announced the return of a fan favourite this year, telling council that A Huron County Christmas Carol will be shown in 25 performances from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22. Tickets for that show go on sale starting June 14.
Things to expect:
• Increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic (and parking) on Queen St & side streets
• Volumes of pedestrians crossing Queen Street – slow down, please
• More frequent use of the crosswalk/stoplight
• Temporary ‘no parking’ signs outside Memorial Hall during performances, to ensure a fire lane in case of emergency
• Memorial Hall bell will ring before indoor performances and at those intermissions
• Box Office Hours will be longer.
• Once performances begin, the box office will be open 5–7 days/wk., 8–12 hours/day (staffing and performance schedule dependent)
• Even if there is not a performance scheduled, chances are Festival staff, and artists are still working and rehearsing to get the next show up.
There is often activity in the buildings for up to 16 hours per day.