One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover involving a fuel truck went up in flames on Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park last night (July 19).
B.C. RCMP, which responded around 8:40 p.m., confirmed the male driver of the commercial tractor-trailer died on scene, about 10 kilometres west of the Alberta-B.C. boundary, approaching Marble Canyon.
“The vehicle was engulfed in flames. I do not know the cause,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for B.C. RCMP. “There does not appear to be any other vehicles involved. Sadly, the driver of the commercial vehicle was deceased at the scene.”
The highway was closed in both directions while B.C. RCMP, Alberta Health Services EMS and fire crews attended the scene.
BC Emergency Health Services was first called to respond, said communications officer Peter Darbyshire, but was called off due to Banff Mineral Springs Hospital Covenant Health EMS being able to respond sooner.
A STARS Air ambulance was also dispatched from Calgary but was later stood down.
The incident closed the highway from Castle Junction to Vermillion Crossing to reopen the next morning. Nightly construction on Highway 1 was suspended to serve as a detour for traffic while emergency services attended the scene.
RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing.
It is not clear whether the truck spilled fuel in the national park or whether any environmental cleanup response is required. The Outlook reached out to Parks Canada as well as AHS EMS for more information and this story will be updated.