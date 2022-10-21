THUNDER BAY, ONT. — By all accounts, internet and telephone voting for the municipal election has gone smoothly in the municipalities of Oliver Paipoonge and Shuniah.
It’s the third go-around for internet and telephone voting in Shuniah as they started the initiative in 2014, but it’s the first time for Oliver Paipoonge.
Oliver Paipoonge chief administrative officer/clerk Wayne Hanchard said it was a learning curve for staff, but the small amount of issues that have crept up would happen in a paper ballot-only method as well.
“It’s the first time online has been used here, so our staff had to get oriented with it and have some experience with it, but it has come along well,” said Hanchard, who has had a couple of dozen of the 4,500-5,000 electors inquire as to why there’s not a paper ballot. “We spent a lot of time prepping for this, so we’re not running into problems that we can’t handle.
“You can get some snafus where some person didn’t get their voter card. We’ve had issues with our taxes in our community because the post office boxes, sometimes they deliver the mail to the wrong places around here and it’s got to do with the postal codes and so forth. That’s a Canada Post problem, there’s not much we could do about that.
“(Residents who didn’t receive their voter letter) can call and we can get that changed. Give them a new (personal identification number), kill the last voter letter and give them a new one to vote.”
On Monday’s municipal election day, Oliver Paipoonge residents can receive assistance with internet voting at the municipal office at 3250 Highway 130 in Rosslyn, the Rosslyn Community Hall at 3405 Rosslyn Rd. and the Murillo Community Hall at 4569 Oliver Rd. The municipality website at oliverpaipoonge.ca also has videos on how to vote by internet and telephone.
Internet voting in Shuniah started Oct. 14 and the municipality has offered voter assistance since that date at the municipal office from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. during weekdays. On Saturday, voter assistance will be available at the municipal office at 420 Leslie Ave. in Thunder Bay from noon-4 p.m.
Shuniah clerk Kerry Bellamy said the voter help centres have been received well.
“We’ve had quite a few people come in for assistance with the online voting, but everybody seems OK with it,” Bellamy said.
“It’s pretty easy. There’s not a lot of options. The font is very large and there’s not a lot of things that you have to do.”
On Monday, Shuniah voter help centres will be open at the municipal office from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and the MacGregor Recreation Centre from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
The four other municipalities/townships surrounding Thunder Bay are going with a paper ballot.
Conmee Township has an advance poll on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Township of Conmee Municipal Complex (19 Holland Rd. W. in Kakabeka Falls) followed by a 10 a.m.-8 p.m. session on election day at the same location.
The Township of Gillies will hold their ballot at the Gillies municipal office at 1092 Highway 595 on the left side of Whitefish Valley School on Monday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
O’Connor Township’s paper ballot will take place Monday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the O’Connor Township municipal office council chambers at 330 Highway 595.
In the Municipality of Neebing, residents can vote at either the Neebing municipal office (4766 Highway 61) or Fire Hall No. 5 (920 Highway 608) 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Oct. 24.