After three years, Michelle Maisonneuve is still hoping for answers on the disappearance of her sister Ashley Collins (née Fricke).
The last time Collins was seen was on June 17, 2020, at about 1:30 a.m., leaving a home on Range Road 83. Maisonneuve says that Collins had completely emptied out a queen sized closet of clothing and would have packed it all in garbage bags at the time. Collins also did not have a vehicle, so she would have left the residence with her clothing in tow on foot that night.
“Nothing has come forward,” says Maisonneuve. “There is no trace of her.”
Since Collins’ disappearance, their father has passed and her daughter has graduated college. Maisonneuve believes that if Collins were still alive she would have reached out.
“We keep thinking that if there is an article, somebody will come forward,” says Maisonneuve.
Currently, Collins is on the Canadian Missing Persons list, which Maisonneuve hopes will mean more exposure.
She says it has been a struggle to get any media coverage for Collins’ disappearance. While she did have a couple of networks interested, their stipulations for how the appearance would be filmed didn’t sit well with Maisonneuve. She didn’t want her nieces and nephews to have to experience that.
Maisonneuve says the recent Buck Creek Wildfire gave her some hope for finding her sister. She thought that the clean-up efforts, where the crews were digging up the ground, might reveal something that could give the RCMP a lead to work with.
“That never turned anything out,” she says.
Maisonneuve says that while finding a shoe or a purse on the side of the road might seem minor, it could be an important clue for RCMP. She hopes that if anyone discovers something, they will come forward.
“Someone has to have seen something,” she says.
Public Information Officer for the RCMP K Division Troy Savinkoff has confirmed that the disappearance is still being investigated.
Anyone that may have seen anything between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on June 17, 2020 is encouraged to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.