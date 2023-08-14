STRATHROY-CARADOC - Strathroy-Caradoc Council received the report on the work being done on the Intercommunity Transit Service, as well as the future of this project, as provincial funding will expire at the end of March 2025. This Intercommunity Transit Service, launched in 2021, is among some of the initiatives funded through the Provincial Community Transportation Grant program.
This service operates seven days a week and has capacity for 18 passengers and two wheelchairs per trip. Over the months, the service has shown a constant increase in the number of passengers, mainly helping different people with their work trips and medical appointments.
At the last council meeting, Heather Lalonde, Development Commissioner, provided an overview of the current status of this transit line, its impact on the community, and the looming funding challenge. Lalonde pointed out that there is currently no indication of an extension in funding for the service beyond the March 2025 deadline; besides, she highlighted that it is necessary for the council to start contemplating the next steps to continue with this service and improve it.
"The demographics of our residents are changing and many are moving into the community without transportation. Industries are reporting difficulties hiring staff as they have no way to get to work," Lalonde explained.
It is important to mention that the Intercommunity Transit Line includes the City of London, Komoka, Mount Brydges, Strathroy and Sarnia. Also, this line works three times a day during the week and twice a day on weekends; therefore, its continuity is essential for the strengthening of transportation in all these communities.