Saturday, August 26, was a bright and sunny summer day in the Swan Hills area, just perfect for the 2023 Ladies Tournament at the Swan Hills Golf and Country Club. Forty-four golfers turned out for the event, ready for a day full of laughter, camaraderie, and the simple joy of the game. Golfers of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players, joined forces for a day of lighthearted fun.
The tournament unfolded in the classic two-ball, best-ball format, extending over a challenging 18 holes, making for a full day of fun out on the links. Right from the shotgun start, the golf course was full of smiling people enjoying each other's company on a beautiful day while playing a sport they adore.
Without a doubt, the tournament was an absolute blast, leaving participants with cherished memories and a treasure trove of fantastic prizes. The event's generous draws and door prizes ensured that many players went home with more than just wonderful memories. Here's a quick recap of the final standings from the 2023 Ladies Tournament:
· 1st Place Team: Bev W & Kim D.
· Last Place Team: Lorie & Kensie
· Just Ok: Jackie & Laura
A heartfelt thank you extends to all the dedicated volunteers, golf club members, and the remarkable Club House staff who contributed their time and effort to orchestrate, manage, and execute this remarkable event. Their unwavering support and dedication were instrumental in making the day a resounding success.
The team at The Grizzly Gazette sincerely hopes that everyone involved in the tournament had a truly fantastic time on the golf course, creating memories that will last a lifetime.