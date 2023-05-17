Travel Drumheller held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, April 5 and welcomed one new member to the board, and one returning board member.
The evening started off with greetings from Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg and Battle River-Crowfoot Member of Parliament Damien Kurek, as well as presentations from Travel Alberta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Goldstein.
During the AGM, Travel Drumheller highlighted things it has been working on in 2022, such as the Destination Development Plan, and plans ahead for 2023.
Expenses and revenues in 2022 were both up compared to the previous year; there was a total of $675,976 in revenues in 2022, not including income from interest of $1,189. This was up from $360,771 in 2021, not including interest income of $534. However, expenses were also up, from $318,858 in 2021 to $678,124, and there was a deficiency of $959 for the year; Travel Drumheller had had a total of over $41,000 in excess revenues over expenditures in 2021.
Two positions were filled on the board, with Ramada Hotel manager Theresa Vyvey welcomed back to the board as a returning member and Chris Lorenz, owner and operator of Heller Good Sandwiches, welcomed as a new member to the board.
Travel Drumheller Executive director Julia Fielding says Travel Drumheller currently has about 60 partners within the community, primarily in tourism related businesses. She explains partners are given the opportunity to participate in several Travel Drumheller programs, such as the Tourism and Hospitality Job Fair, and Drum Discovery which helps to build knowledge about the Drumheller region and was developed to make front-line staff valley ambassadors.
Partnerships have gradually increased year over year, and Ms. Fielding says partnership is up by about 15 from the previous year.