As one of the final decisions made by the current Tiny council in its last regular meeting before the municipal election, a new zoning bylaw was approved with minor revisions from the previous discussion last month.
Two recommendations from the September meeting were addressed in the presentation made by consultant Wes Crown of MHBC Planning: a 15-metre setback for boathouses from the 178-metre high-water mark; and that other changes made were deemed minor in nature with no further notice being required.
Council heard from deputations at the meeting prior to the MHBC presentation, the first being from former short-term rental task force member George Karaolis. He requested a pause on implementation of the zoning bylaw to address concerns that the implementation was both punitive and confusing as it intertwined with the licensing bylaw and official plan.
Mayor George Cornell raised again the point that the bylaw was a starting point, with Deputy Mayor Steffen Walma affirming that the incoming council could repeal and change any of the current council bylaws at such a time if they should choose.
Deputant Nicholas Leblovic took issue with the 15-metre boathouse setback approved by council, calling out Coun. Cindy Hastings by name for the decision which he called “arbitrary” in origin.
Hastings reiterated from the previous meeting that boathouses were comparable to other accessory structures, while Crown backed Hastings up in her assertion by praising council for their “precautionary principles” in contracting coastal engineering company Aqua Solutions 5 Inc. to conduct a dynamic shoreline study of the Tiny Township waterline.
“It’s my opinion,” said Crown to council, “that there is significant flexibility in your official plan as to how you determine to regulate boathouses; there are no specific provisions that says that you are authorized or required to permit boathouses below the one-in-100-year lake level. And I think it’s up to council to exercise its discretion to determine how best to do that based on the quality of the information that you have before you.
“I think council has determined that we don’t have the details – it doesn’t have the detail and the information to do that - and has recommended in it that staff include that additional setback to the bylaw.”
A third item was added to the recommendations, which involved an amnesty period throughout 2023 for those looking at holding symbols on private or unassumed roads.
Planning director Shawn Persaud introduced the topic by noting that through the township’s official plan, any private road agreement must be registered on title.
“Through our review of the municipal documents,” said Persaud, “there were some private road agreements that were not formal registered agreements on title. Which means future owners of those properties on private roads would never know that that agreement existed unless they approached the municipality to search our records. We wanted to make sure that every private road agreement is registered on title.
“With that, there were a number of holding symbols added to properties, and our recommendation at the time was that a one-year amnesty period be placed to give an opportunity to those individuals who wanted to get those agreements registered on title. They wouldn’t have to pay the application fee, but they still would have to pay the cost to legally have the agreement registered on title.”
Council discussion around the three recommendations was relatively contained, with Coun. John Bryant bringing concern to fence height on properties similar to the discussion of the previous month; Persaud reminded council that the committee of adjustment would be best suited to face those instances when they arose.
Unanimous approval came at the conclusion of the regular meeting for the new zoning bylaw.
Information on the new Tiny Township zoning bylaw can be found through the Tiny Township website.
As per the municipality, until the appeal period for the new bylaw ends on November 16, 2022, and once any appeals have been disposed of, both new the new zoning bylaw and its amendment will be deemed in force and effect for the review of all planning and building applications and the most restrictive regulation will apply. Please contact the Township planning department with any questions.
The 144-page zoning bylaw, and resident deputations, can be viewed within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.