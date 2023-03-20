The Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire and Rescue shared on Facebook that they have responded to a number of carbon monoxide calls the last couple of weeks. CO can’t be seen, smelled, or tasted, making it especially dangerous and deadly. Carbon monoxide exposure, if not noticed, leads to unconsciousness, convulsions, brain damage and, ultimately, death. The good news is though, that carbon monoxide poisoning is preventable with some simple steps.
CO is produced when common fuels, such as natural gas, propane, kerosene, fuel oil, wood, coal and charcoal, do not burn completely. Excessive amounts of CO will form when there is not proper ventilation or an adequate air supply. The Uniform Building and Accessibility Standards Regulations (the UBAS Regulations) were amended last year to require carbon monoxide alarms and smoke alarms (or combination carbon monoxide-smoke alarms) be installed in all residential buildings in Saskatchewan, on each floor where there are bedrooms—either installed inside each bedroom or in the hallway within five metres of the bedroom doors, regardless of the date the building was constructed. If you have not already installed a CO detector in your home, do not put your family’s safety at risk any longer, carbon monoxide exposure can become deadly within minutes. A carbon monoxide detector will detect CO before any physical symptoms of CO poisoning appear and by following the manufacturer’s instructions regarding placement, maintenance and replacement of the detector you rest easy knowing CO will not be a silent predator in your home.
Warning signs that there could be carbon monoxide building up in your home: stuffy air, sudden formation of excessive moisture on walls and windows, soot build up around appliances and vents, everyone in the home becoming ill with flu like symptoms at the same time, and a yellow flame in a natural gas or propane appliance instead of blue. Orange or yellow propane gas flames give you a warning that your propane gas is not being completely burned. The incomplete combustion that causes these abnormal flames can lead to a carbon monoxide buildup in your home.
Other possible sources of carbon monoxide in the home can include burning candles or oil lamps, cigarette smoke, chemicals and cleaning products and vehicle exhaust. Fumes that may smell like vehicle exhaust inside your home indicate that there may be some sort of exhaust leak and it should be checked.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, burning eyes, tiredness, disorientation, memory loss, chest pain and loss of consciousness.
If the carbon monoxide alarm goes off, take the following steps:
· If someone is experiencing any of the symptoms of CO poisoning, everyone should leave the house immediately (get medical treatment if required) and call 911 or the local fire department from a safe location outside of the home. Do not re-enter the home until the CO levels have been checked and it is determined that it is safe to do so. If CO is found, do not re-occupy the home until the source of the CO has been found and rectified.
· If no one is experiencing any symptoms of CO poisoning, shut off any gas appliances and open doors and windows to ventilate the home. If the alarm stops while the doors and windows are open, there may be low levels of CO in the home and a qualified gas contractor needs to check the gas appliances in the home as soon as possible. Continue to ventilate the home until the contractor can do his/her assessment.
If the alarm continues to sound despite ventilation efforts, the detector may be at the end of its life cycle or the batteries may need replacing; lint, dust or hair may be built up on the sensors; or it could be affected by prolonged humidity if installed near a bathroom or an open window when it is humid outside. CO alarms, smoke alarms and combination alarms do need to be replaced. Alarms nearing the end of their useful life may emit a 'chirp;' or other sound every minute or so, depending on the manufacturer. If you don't remember how old your alarm is, you should replace it.
Safety steps to take to prevent possible carbon monoxide build up in your home involve
· Checking furnace vents and chimneys for ice build up.
· Installing a CO alarm and testing it regularly.
· Having furnaces regularly inspected and keeping panels and grills in place. Ensure the fan compartment door is secure.
· Do not use BBQ’s or camping stoves indoors such as in garages, ice shacks, tents, shops. RV’s or trailers or near any combustible materials.
· Ensure heated garages and shops have proper ventilation and exhaust equipment.
· Start snow blowers outside.
· Avoid leaving vehicles idling in a garage.
· Ensure passageway doors between garages and the interior of the home close and seal properly.
· Opening a window to facilitate the air exchange before lighting a wood-burning fireplace or woodstove. Keep it open until the fire is completely extinguished.
· Keeping the area around gas and propane appliances clear; they need air for the flame to burn properly so if the equipment is blocked, the airflow will be stifled which may create CO.
· Ensure the furnace and water heater vent pipes to the chimney are in good condition and securely fastened.
· Never operate a generator in a house, garage, or enclosed building.
· Never tamper with or attempt to adjust heating devices or safety controls on heating equipment and appliances.
· Consult a qualified gas contractor when upgrading your home’s energy efficiency. Increasing a home’s energy efficiency or adding exhaust fans may affect the operation of gas appliances. A licensed gas contractor will know and be able to install and adequately sized combustion air supply duct in your furnace room to allow for the proper operation.
Carbon monoxide incidents happen more often than you think and it is a leading cause of unintentional poisoning deaths in Canada and North America. Each year, emergency personnel respond to approximately 1,300 calls related to CO in Saskatchewan. Don’t let your family become one of the statistics.