With the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League underway, the Southern Alberta Chaos have seen a number of games come and go. Starting in late April, the Chaos have seen their season kick-off and the team has been battling around the .500 mark.
Playing their home games in Taber, the Chaos started their season at home on April 29 with a game against Mountain View Stingers. The visiting team was able to build a big lead and held on for an 11-4 win to open the season. Game two at home on May 6 saw a similar formula as the Chaos faced off against the Rockyview Rage. The Rage would pull away in the second and third periods en route to a 16-8 victory.
In mid-May, the Chaos had back-to-back games on May 13 and 14. On May 13, the Chaos welcomed in the High River Heat. This time, the Chaos was able to take a 6-4 lead into the third period before potting six goals for a 12-6 win. Heading to Didsbury for their fourth game of the season, the Chaos had a barn burner with the Stingers and this time, the Chaos were able to secure a 13-11 win.
Heading into the weekend, the Chaos were hopeful to climb over the .500 mark with a home game on Sunday against Cranbrook Blackwolves. In the first period, the Chaos would trail 3-2 as Alex Mundel would pot a pair while Kayden Yeamen, Connor Materi, and Austin Sheen all had an assist. The second period was a high-scoring affair as the Blackwolves would win the period 6-5. Scoring the five Chaos goals were Mundel (2), Yeamen (2), and Materi. Sheen had three assists in the period and Sheen had a pair. Garrett Jansen and Materi added a single assist each. Looking for a comeback in the final frame, the Chaos fell just short as Cranbrook won the period yet again by one goal — this time 3-2. Yeamen and Brady Weasel Fat had the goals while Mundel added another two assists and Ryder Douglas found the scoresheet with a single.
After the first five games, the Chaos currently sit in seventh in the South Division. The Blackwolves are sitting at the top with a 6-0 record. Sheen leads the Chaos in points with 10 goals and 21 assists while Materi sits in second with eight goals and six assists. Evan Rabusic had a pair of goals with 10 assists, Logan Kallechy has six goals and an assist, Mundel has four goals and three assists, and Brock Higa had a single snipe and six assists. Weasel Fat has a goal and three assists, Yeamen and Zane Chief Moon each have added three goals and an assist, Owen Schnoor has four assists, Max Drake has a goal and an assist, Hael Maxwell-Lyster has a pair of goals, Jett Matisho and Ryder Douglas each have a goal and an assist, Dryden Many Bears has one goal, and Ethan Sewal, Evan Friesen, and Luke Sheridan all have an assist. The Chaos have deployed three goals early in the season with Logan Jones getting into three while posting an 82.7 save percentage. Garrett Jansen and Jaxson Buscholl have got into a single game each posting an 87 save percentage and an 84.2 save percentage, respectively.
The Chaos come into this weekend with a pair of road games as they head to Calgary to take on the Calgary Bandits on Saturday and Sunday.