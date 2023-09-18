APPIN - I have always thought that the history of each community and each town should be treasured and valued with great passion and enthusiasm. And that idea was appropriately represented when I attended the celebration for the 200th anniversary of the Township of Ekfrid in Appin on July 29. Despite the rainy day, the Appin and Southwest Middlesex community came together to commemorate the past and present marked by 200 years of history. The celebrations began at 9am with breakfast in the church. This was followed by a theatrical presentation at the Ekfrid Community Centre, organized and directed by The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, on the history of the Treaty of Longwoods. This presentation written by Donna Young was titled “Antler River is where I am from”.
The rain stopped just before noon, allowing the Alumni BBQ Lunch to go ahead as expected, as well as the Classic Car Show at Appin Ball Park. Furthermore, Southwest Middlesex Mayor Allan Mayhew inaugurated the new Appin Park Playground.
This celebration could not have taken place without the management and organization of the Ekfrid Museum Board, who showed great commitment to not only the Appin community but for all residents of Southwest Middlesex. The importance of celebrations like this is evident in the commitment that people give to not forget their past.